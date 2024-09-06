SOCCER: Saline, Huron Battle to Scoreless Tie

For a scoreless draw, Thursday's contest between Saline and Huron was an exciting game.

Both teams had their share of chances. Both teams played physically. Both goalies were up to the task.

Saline's record is now 2-0-2 in the SEC Red and 3-2-2 overall. Huron is now 4-0-1 in the SEC Red and overall. Saline has another big game at 7 p.m. Sept. 10 at Skyline (4-0-0).

"It was a great game - back and forth. We put some respect on Huron's name. They were undefeated. Up until the last tick of the clock, it was really anybody's game," coach Bartley Lydy said.

The two teams battled for possession early, with a lot of that back and forth play happening with 20 yards of the the center line. In the opening 20 minutes, Huron had a couple of dangerous rushes. and a few shots on goal.

About midway through the half, the Hornets began generating an attack. Saline's best chance came with Blair Higgins made a great move to get a step on a defender. He ran through three defenders and then fired a shot that was a couple feet over the crossbar.

A moment later, Huron drove the field and a free kick was awarded to the River Rats just outside the box. Again, goalie Eric Friedholm came up big, diving to his left to make a save in the Huron shooter.

Saline moved the ball up the field and was awarded a field kick. The kick was made with 2 seconds left on the clock. It was headed into the net, but after the horn had gone to enter the half.

The second half was just as competitive -but the Hornets tilted the half more toward the Huron goal. The Hornets were were awarded a free-kick.

Bryce Nadig lined up and was on his way to making a pass or shot when he stopped. He reset and then lofted a shot over the scrum in front, backing up the Huron keeper to the goal line. The keeper jumped and made the stop. The balled laid in front of the net but Saline couldn't pursue or it would have been offside.

Saline really poured it on over the last 10 minutes. Zach Heisler was sent in by Jayden Sifuna. As Heisler bee-line for the net, a Huron defender came running at him from an angle. Heisler lined up for a shot just as the Huron defender got there and just got a piece of the ball. Heisler's shot went off the side of the post. On the corner kick, Nadig sent the ball in. Jackson Phillips went up to head the ball in but the goalie punched it away.

A second Hornet corner failed to click.

Saline settled for the tie.

Saline FC

Players from the Saline FC youth soccer program joined varsity for the playing of the anthem and introductions before the game.

JV Ties 0-0

Varsity wasn't the only scoreless game. The Saline and Huron JV teams were unable to score, as well.

