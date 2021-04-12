Reports from The Saline Police Department

The following reports are from the Saline Police Department.



Operating Under the Influence of Alcohol

Date/Time: 4-5-21 @ 1515 hours

Location: 200 Block of Clark Street

Information: Officer conducted a traffic stop near the 200 block of Clark Street. The subject was given a field sobriety test and asked to take a PBT. The subject was over the limit and taken into custody without incident.

Vehicle vs Deer Crash

Date/Time: 4-5-21 @ 2115 hours

Location: Woodland Drive Eeast and North Maple Road

Information: Officer responded to the area of Woodland Drive Eeast and North Maple Road for a report of vehicle vs, deer crash. The deer caused minor damage to the vehicle and the subject was not injured. The deer ran off.

Private Property Crash

Date/Time: 4-9-21 @ 0146 hours

Location: 7000 Block of East Michigan Avenue

Information: An officer met with two subjects who advised that they had a minor fender bender in the parking lot of the 7000 block of East Michigan Avenue. No injuries were reported. The officer took photographs and paperwork for their insurance company.

Traffic Crash

Date/Time: 4-6-21 @ 1029 hours

Location: 7000 Block of North Maple Road

Information: Officers were dispatched to the 7000 block of North Maple Road for a report of traffic crash. No reported injuries.

Traffic Crash

Date/Time: 4-6-21 @ 1334 hours

Location: South Ann Arbor Street and Henry Street

Information: Officers were dispatched to the area of South Ann Arbor Street and Henry Street for a report of a traffic crash. No reported injuries.

Assist Motorist

Date/Time: 4-7-21 @ 1045 hours

Location: East Michigan Avenue and North Ann Arbor Street

Information: An officer was dispatched to the area of East Michigan Avenue and North Ann Arbor Street for a report of a disabled vehicle blocking traffic. The officer and Chief Jerrod Hart blocked traffic while motorists moved off the road.

Traffic Crash

Date/Time: 4-7-21 @ 1324 hours

Location: North Ann Arbor Street and East Michigan Avenue

Information: Officers were dispatched to the area of North Ann Arbor Street and East Michigan Avenue for a report of a traffic crash. No reported injuries.

Harassment

Date/Time: 4-7-21 @ 1357 hours

Location: 2000 Block of Chestnut Crescent

Information: Officers were dispatched to the 2000 block of Chestnut Crescent for a report of harassment. An officer spoke with parent who advised that their child had been being harassed by another child. The officer took statement and the case is under investigation, waiting for the suspect's interview.

Traffic Crash

Date/Time: 4-7-21 @ 1646 hours

Location: Monroe Street and West Michigan Avenue

Information: Officers were dispatched to the area of Monroe Street and West Michigan Avenue for a report of a traffic crash. No reported injuries.

Traffic Crash

Date/Time: 4-8-21 @ 0631 hours

Location: Austin Road and West Michigan Avenue

Information: Officers were dispatched to the area of Austin Road and West Michigan Avenue for a report of a traffic crash. No reported injuries.

Disorderly Conduct

Date/Time: 4-8-21 @ 0804 hours

Location: 200 Block of S Industrial Dr

Information: Officers were dispatched to the 200 block of South Industrial Drive for a report of a recently terminated employee who refused to leave. Officers made contact with the subject who advised he did not want to leave and wanted to speak with some other employees there. The subject was not cooperating and was advised if he did not leave he would be arrested for trespassing. The subject left the area without incident and was added to the trespass log.

Traffic Crash VS Deer

Date/Time: 4-10-21 @ 1606 hours

Location: 500 Block of North Maple Road

Information: An officer responded to the 500 block of North Maple Road for report of a vehicle vs. deer crash. The deer caused minor damage to vehicle and the subject was not injured.