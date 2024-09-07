FOOTBALL: Saline Wins Key SEC Red Game at Dexter

DEXTER - In a game billed as perhaps the biggest SEC Red game of the season, Saline dominated Dexter, 34-14.

The showdown failed to materialize. After a great kickoff return to start the game, Dexter landed the game's first punch. From there it was all Saline - who impressed on offense and defense.

Saline improved to 2-0 overall and 1-0 in the SEC Red.

Suddenly, a team with a new coach, new scheme and many new players in big roles looks like a team with plans for a great season.

"All the talk has been about how we're young, and we've got a new coaching staff, but hats off to our kids. They've bought in hard. They are executing at a high level for week 2," head coach Kyle Short said.

The team wasn't phased by the hype surrounding the big game.

"I did bring it up before the game, but nobody talked about it the whole week. I think that says a lot about where we are at mentally as a team right now," Short said.

The game began in a fashion that might have staggered a less confident team. Dexter's kick off return went deep into Saline's territory. A few plays later, Dexter scored and led 7-0.

Junior James Rush was a big reason why the Hornets bounced back. He and fellow back Nate Walper both pounded down the field. Rush capped the drive with 12-yard TD, bouncing off two would-be tacklers.

<!-- EMBEDDED X URL: https://x.com/TheSalinePost/status/1832202535337123938 -->

Saline's special teams got the ball right back on Ethan Cotsonika's kickoff. The ball came loose and Brady Clark picked it up.

<!-- EMBEDDED X URL: https://x.com/TheSalinePost/status/1832202266524196872 -->

A few plays later, Rush was in the end zone again. Saline led 14-7.

"For them to pop the first one hurt. And that's a resilient group to come back on offense and the way we finished that first half was awesome," Short said.

Dexter put together a great drive in the second quarter, getting down to the three-yard line. Again, Rush played a key role for the Hornets. First, Rush wrapped up a Dexter receiver who'd caught a short pass and was headed toward the endzone with a lot of speed. Rush took him down at the three. Then, on fourth down, Dexter went for it. Rush and Princeton Jones made the initial contact - and stopped the runner. Isaiah Harris joined in and brought the runner down.

Coach Short said it was a massive stop. Short said the team would normally have been OK with giving up a field goal in that spot.

"If they drive into the red zone and we hold them to a field goal, our defense would have been happy. But you add in a four-down stop down there and that's a huge energy and momentum boost," Short said. "I'm a big believer in momentum."

And the Hornets built on that momentum - in large part due to QB Tommy Carr's ability to make things happen with his hands and feet. Carr showed tremendous poise, throwing darts on the run. Carr looked like he might be brought down behind scrimmage at one point, but he spun out of it and then threw a pass to Walper for a big gain. A few plays later, Carr scrambled away from pressure and ran into the end zone. Saline led 21-0.

<!-- EMBEDDED X URL: https://x.com/TheSalinePost/status/1832203259399815531 -->

In just his second career start, Carr's ability to make plays and keep drives alive is becoming a theme for the Hornets. Short said there are times when they're reviewing film and think the optimal play would have been to get the ball into a receiver's hands. But, Short said, it's hard to argue against Carr's results.

"We can talk about the process, and it may not be the process we coached, but I'm never going to argue when he's making plays left and right. He's doing a great job keeping his eyes up," Short said. "He's only started two games of varsity football and he's playing like a three-year starter."

The Hornets had another strong drive that finished short of a touchdown before Ethan Cotsonika kicked a field goal before the horn to the end half. Saline led 24-7 at halftime.

Saline started the third quarter with a long, touchdown drive that took six minutes off the clock. Walper forced his way in from a yard out. Saline led 31-7.

The Hornets continued the defensive dominance and got the ball back.

Cotsonika, who went 4-for-4 on extra point kicks, kicked his second field goal of the game for a 34-7 lead.

Dexter scored late after blocking a punt.

Interviews

<!-- EMBEDDED X URL: https://x.com/TheSalinePost/status/1832250672122884179 -->

<!-- EMBEDDED X URL: https://x.com/TheSalinePost/status/1832251522295431310 -->

<!-- EMBEDDED X URL: https://x.com/TheSalinePost/status/1832254322773520581 -->

<!-- EMBEDDED X URL: https://x.com/TheSalinePost/status/1832253601470681405 -->

