What to do in Saline - Monday, Sep 9 - Sunday, Sep 15

Lots happening around town this week.

19 events this week on our calendar: Monday, Sep 9 - Sunday, Sep 15

FEATURED EVENTS

Brewed Awakenings

I remember starting Kinder years ago with our twins at Pleasant Ridge. The parents were so excited, and nervous! We were all in it together, and had 4 incredible years of volunteering and steadfast support for our kids and staff. We had tons of differences in backgrounds, beliefs, interests... but none of that mattered, because we were there to support something bigger than ourselves. Our kids. This is what made me want to serve on the Board of Ed when I campaigned last time. Everyone coming… [more details]

Other Events

Drums Alive - Mon Sep 9 10:00 am

Saline Area Senior Center

Jump start your Monday, as we tap into our inner rhythm and weave together the power of drumming, music, and movement. It's a wonderful opportunity to let loose, express yourself, and let go of stress. We provide the bucket, exercise ball, and drum sticks. You just bring a water bottle and energy. Register at the front desk or online: https://sasc.recdesk.com/Community/Program/Detail?programId=2604 [more details]

A Call for Theatre Lovers - Mon Sep 9 11:00 am

Saline Area Senior Center

We are looking to start an informal theatre group at SASC. No experience required, just a desire to have fun. Here’s your chance to try some techniques of dramatic reading in an encouraging atmosphere – soliloquies, monologues, duos, readers theater. Let’s explore classic favorites, poetry, narratives of all kinds, it’s all about the pleasure of bringing literature to life. If you have an interest, come to the intro meeting, and if you cannot attend please leave your name at the front desk, as… [more details]

Zumba Gold - Mon Sep 9 11:15 am

Saline Area Senior Center

Zumba Gold is a special type of Zumba class where we take the traditional Zumba moves and slightly dial down the intensity. We'll introduce you to easy-to-follow choreography that focuses on enhancing your balance, coordination, and range of Motion. Laurel knows how to keep the energy high with her infectious music and positive vibes. Register at the front desk or online: https://sasc.recdesk.com/Community/Program

Walking Yoga - Mon Sep 9 12:00 pm

Saline District Library

Join yoga instructor Jo Ann Yates for yoga stretching and a walk.

This 4-week class series will take place outside*, so bring a water bottle to stay hydrated,… [more details]

Ceramics: Fall Leaf Dish - Mon Sep 9 1:00 pm

Saline Area Senior Center

Sep - Create a leaf dish using different textures and glaze colors. In the first class you will create the clay pieces and in the second class, you will glaze the bisque pieces. Materials included. Deadline: Sep 3Register at the front desk or online: https://sasc.recdesk.com/Community/Program/Detail?programId=2647 [more details]

Supplements for Heart Health - Mon Sep 9 2:00 pm

Saline Area Senior Center

We know a healthy diet can keep the heart healthy. but can dietary supplements improve heart health too? Join Betty Chaffee, PharmD, of Better My Meds to talk about the use of dietary supplements in heart health. Register at the front desk or online: https://sasc.recdesk.com/Community/Program/Detail?programId=2618

Free to members! One of the benefits of being an SASC member is access to so many free programs, for a nominal yearly fee! See membership rates here: https://www.salineseniors.org… [more details]

Medicare 101 - Mon Sep 9 4:00 pm

Saline Area Senior Center

Medicare can be confusing with its multiple parts, deadlines, and various plan options. Medicare 101 helps you understand the basics, guiding you on what to do, when to do it, and how to make smart choices amidst the clutter of information. This program is presented by the Michigan Medicare Assistance Program, a program sponsored by AgeWays, formally known as the Area Agency on Aging 1-B. Register at the front desk or online: https://sasc.recdesk.com/Community/Program/Detail?programId=2620Free… [more details]

Brain, Breath, & Bend Chair Yoga - Mon Sep 9 4:15 pm

Saline Area Senior Center

Whether you prefer sitting in a chair or standing with the support of a chair, this practice is accessible to all fitness levels. Each day, we'll also delve into breath work, relaxation, and core exercises to create a well-rounded experience. Register at the front desk or online: https://sasc.recdesk.com/Community/Program [more details]

Books to Art - Mon Sep 9 4:30 pm

Saline District Library

For the budding art historians, we will read books, discuss the art, and create related art projects.

Kindergarten - 2nd grade. Click here to… [more details]

Book Babies Storytime - Tue Sep 10 9:30 am

Saline District Library

Read, sing, and learn action rhymes while meeting other adults with little ones. Each child needs an adult lap.

Registration for this storytime session will… [more details]

Ten Myths About Medicare and Social Security - Tue Sep 10 10:30 am

Saline Area Senior Center

There are many myths, untruths, and necessary information potential and current beneficiaries must know about the program to ensure their personal information is protected while ensuring they receive true knowledge about the programs. Register at the front desk or online: https://sasc.recdesk.com/Community/Program/Detail?programId=2576

Free to members! One of the benefits of being an SASC member is access to so many free programs, for a nominal yearly fee! See membership rates here: https:/… [more details]

Adaptive Hatha Yoga - Tue Sep 10 11:15 am

Saline Area Senior Center

Find your Zen! Our class incorporates a variety of poses that can be enjoyed while standing, using a chair, or even on the floor. Our modified poses cater to the majority of students. Please bring along your yoga mat, a yoga belt, two blankets or towels, and two yoga blocks. Whether you're a beginner or an experienced, all are welcome. Register at the front desk or online: https://sasc.recdesk.com/Community/Program

Adult Coloring - Tue Sep 10 1:30 pm

Saline District Library

Join us in person with your current project and spend a relaxing hour reconnecting with library friends while you work!

This event will take place in the… [more details]

Beginning Guitar - Wed Sep 11 9:00 am

Saline Area Senior Center

Have you been thinking of trying out guitar? Golden Groovin’ Band leaders, Dave and Mark are here to help you work on your skills. Please bring your guitar. Each drop-in is $1 to help cover the cost of printing. Class will be the 2nd and 4th Wed each month. Must be SASC members, find membership info here. [more details]

Whimsical Wednesdays Storytime - Wed Sep 11 9:30 am

Saline District Library

Fun with stories, rhymes, songs, and more, developing early literacy skills with our young friends and their caregivers.

Registration for this storytime session will be for… [more details]

The Election of 1800: Republic in Peril - Wed Sep 11 10:00 am

Saline Area Senior Center

Witness the fierce rivalry between Thomas Jefferson and John Adams, the birth of political parties, and the threats to national stability. Learn how this election reshaped the presidency and set the course for American democracy. Register at the front desk or online: https://sasc.recdesk.com/Community/Program/Detail?programId=2631Free to members! One of the benefits of being an SASC member is access to so many free programs, for a nominal yearly fee! See membership rates here: https://www… [more details]

Whimsical Wednesdays Storytime - Wed Sep 11 10:30 am

Saline District Library

Fun with stories, rhymes, songs, and more, developing early literacy skills with our young friends and their caregivers.

Registration for this storytime session will be for… [more details]

Adaptive Hatha Yoga - Wed Sep 11 1:00 pm

Saline Area Senior Center

Find your Zen! Our class incorporates a variety of poses that can be enjoyed while standing, using a chair, or even on the floor. Our modified poses cater to the majority of students. Please bring along your yoga mat, a yoga belt, two blankets or towels, and two yoga blocks. Whether you're a beginner or an experienced, all are welcome. Register at the front desk or online: https://sasc.recdesk.com/Community/Program

