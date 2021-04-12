Public Hearing on Eastlook Drain Special Assessment Reset to April 19

Saline City Council rescheduled a public hearing for a proposed special assessment district to improve storm drains in the Eastlook Drive/Marlpool Drive area on the city's south side.

The hearing will take place at 7p.m., April 19.

The matter was scheduled for a hearing April 5 but, according to Clerk Terri Royal, city staff learned there were changes in ownership of some the homes in the district.

"We are going to get out new notices and repost this and bring this back on the 19th," Royal said.

There are 10 homes in the proposed special assessment district.

The problem came to the city when James and Margaret Klocinski complained that neighbors had filled in a drainage ditch with shrubs, trees and dirt, blocking water flow to the drain servicing the area. Now, their backyard floods. When it does, the electrical, cable and telephone boxes are under standing water. The flooding is getting closer and closer to their foundation, according to Margaret Klocinski.

Not everyone in the proposed district agrees. The McCrea family objects to having its property in the district. They said the city's own maps show their property will not contribute to the drainage project.

The original plan presented to council showed the need for about $26,000 in work.