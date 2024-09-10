FIELD HOCKEY: Saline Defeats Pinkney, 9-1

The Saline varsity field hockey team defeated Pinckney to win its second straight game.

Freshman Ella Arvai scored three goals to lead the Hornets. Carly Pufpaf scored twice and had two assists. Casey Griffin scored twice. Celia Padot also scored.

The Hornets opened the scoring early with a goal by Padot.

Midway through the quarter, Arvai intercepted a pass at midfield and then went through three Pirates before scoring.

Late in the quarter, after the buzzer even, Carly Pufpaf scored on a corner that was inserted by Avila Pufpaf.

The Hornets poured it on for all but a minute of the second quarter.

Arvai scored her second goal early in the second quarter. That was followed by a second goal from Carly Pufpaf - this one set up by Arvai.

The Pirates scored to make it 5-1.

Saline responded with two goals by Casey Griffin before halftime.

First, Carly Pufpaf sent a long pass in to Griffin, who scored with a good shot from the middle. Next, Pufpaf hit a hard shot that was deflected by Griffin into the goal to make it 7-1.

In the third the Hornets took the foot off the gas and practiced passing the ball around. Arvai scored the quarter's only goal - a second was waived off.

In the fourth, Natalie Dahl scored Saline's only goal, clinch the win early, 9-1.

