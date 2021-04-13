COVID-19: One Death, 34 Hospitalizations in Washtenaw County since Friday, Quarantines Rise in Saline Schools

One more Washtenaw County resident died with COVID-19 and 34 more were hospitalized since Friday, according to data updated by the health department Monday.

249 Washtenaw County residents have died with COVID-19. County data also showed 421 new positive tests since Friday's update. Since Sunday, one person died, 11 people were hospitalized and 153 tests were positive.

A check of care home data showed no new cases among staff or residents at Linden Square, Evangelical Home or Storypoint.

Each Monday, Saline Area Schools updates its COVID-19 dashboard. As Interim Superintendent Steve Laatsch indicated last week when he announced the school was scaling back in-person high school to two days a week (for this week), quarantines were up.

The situation was most striking at Woodland Meadows, where five students have tested positive for COVID-19. In some cases, based on positive tests and health department guidance, the district has quarantined entire classes at the school. As a result, 57 students at Woodland Meadows Elementary School were quarantined. 45 students were quarantined at the high school, which also had 16 students test positive. 26 students were quarantined at the middle school.

In all, 151 staff and students were quarantined this week. The previous high was 94, in early February.

There were also 24 positives in the district, one shy of the previous high in late March.

The positive test rate in Washtenaw County has declined since surpassing 15 percent April 5. The rate has been under 10 percent for three straight days and fell to 5.12 percent Sunday.

The state's positivity rate continues to be high. It was at 14.74 percent after being above 17 percent for four of the previous six days.

Michigan counted 9,674 new cases since Saturday's update. That's down from 10,293 counted last weekend.

The state counted 12 new deaths, bringing COVID-19's death toll to 16,512 in Michigan.

Michigan's hospitals continue to crowd.

The number of COVID-19 patients in critical care beds increased by 72 since Friday to 807. The number of patients requiring care with ventilators increased by 91 to 446. These numbers are nearing the peaks of the fall season, though still far from what Michigan experienced last spring. There were 49 pediatric patients with COVID-19.