9-14-2024 3:42am
Saline Marching Band Show on Sept 23
The Saline High School Marching Band performs a community performance on Monday, Sept. 23 at Hornet Stadium.
The show begins at 8 p.m.
The important Chelsea Invitational take place Sept. 26 and the band has only had one official performances at a football game thus far, with the Hornets playing so many early games on the road. Still, the band can often be seen and heard practicing their routine.
