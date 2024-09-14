Saline Marching Band Show on Sept 23

The Saline High School Marching Band performs a community performance on Monday, Sept. 23 at Hornet Stadium.

The show begins at 8 p.m.

The important Chelsea Invitational take place Sept. 26 and the band has only had one official performances at a football game thus far, with the Hornets playing so many early games on the road. Still, the band can often be seen and heard practicing their routine.

