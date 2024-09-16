What to do in Saline - Tuesday, Sep 17 - Monday, Sep 23

It's Oktoberfest weekend in Saline. Here's what's happening!

...

18 events this week on our calendar: Monday, Sep 16 - Monday, Sep 23

FEATURED EVENTS

St. Paul UCC Ice Cream Social - Tue Sep 17 4:30 pm

St. Paul UCC

Dinner, Ice Cream & CakeKids' Games & Prizes [more details]

Saline Main Street's Oktoberfest

- Fri Sep 20 5:00 pm

West Henry Street Parking Lot

It's Saline Main Street 19th Annual Oktoberfest! Come downtown Friday & Saturday for a taste of German Heritage mixed with the party atmosphere beloved by our community. $10 cover for adults over 21 after 5 pm both days. Check out salinemainstreet.org/calendar/ for the full schedule of events that include the German Costume Contest (Friday), Live Music, Hammerspiel Contest, Wiener Dog Races, and MORE!!! [more details]

Other Events

New Voting Rights - Mon Sep 16 2:00 pm

Saline Area Senior Center

60% of voters approved Prop 2 in November 2022. That proposal amended the state constitution to expand voting rights. This presentation describes both new rights and improvements to existing processes. Topics include certification of elections results, early voting, improvements to absentee voting, voter ID, election audits, and public

disclosure of charitable contributions. Register at the front desk or online: https://sasc.recdesk.com/Community/Program/Detail?programId=2572Free to members!… [more details]

Adventures in Bookland: Talent Show from the Black Lagoon - Mon Sep 16 4:30 pm

Saline District Library

A book discussion group for independent readers; discuss the books and participate in themed activities. This month's book is The Talent Show… [more details]

Gardening Cleanup Tips - Mon Sep 16 4:30 pm

Saline Area Senior Center

In this program, Courtney will cover topics in the fall cleanup in vegetable and flower gardens, fruit trees, lawns, trees, and shrubs. She will also cover Integrated Pest Management (IPM), and how some pests you see throughout the year can be controlled through cultural practices during fall cleanup. Learn tips for container gardening and transitioning outdoor plants to the indoors. Register at the front desk or online: https://sasc.recdesk.com/Community/Program/Detail?programId=2632Free to… [more details]

Stitches & Knots: Knitting and Crochet - Mon Sep 16 6:30 pm

Saline District Library

Join us monthly for a knitting and crochet group! All skill levels are welcome - if you have learned the basics and want tips, or if you… [more details]

Book Babies Storytime - Tue Sep 17 10:30 am

Saline District Library

Read, sing, and learn action rhymes while meeting other adults with little ones. Each child needs an adult lap.

Registration for this… [more details]

Whimsical Wednesday Storytime - Wed Sep 18 9:30 am

Saline District Library

Fun with stories, rhymes, songs, and more, developing early literacy skills with our young friends and their caregivers.

Registration… [more details]

Resonant Relaxation (Daytime Sound Bath) - Wed Sep 18 10:00 am

7 Notes Natural Health

Are you a busy parent who loves sound baths; but can't attend an event in the evening? Do you have a job that requires evening hours? Are you just plain busy?

This hour long sound bath is for YOU!

Join sound therapist, Rob Meyer-Kukan, at 7 Notes Natural Health for this daytime sound bath for busy souls.

Relax into a zero gravity chair and float into this time of deep relaxation.

Investment: $30 Advanced Registration Required

Register by completing this form - https://7NotesNaturalHealth.as.me… [more details]

eBook Clinic - Wed Sep 18 10:30 am

Saline District Library

Did you get a new e-reader or want to learn how to get library books online? Bring your device, library card, and Amazon login if you… [more details]

Whimsical Wednesday Storytime - Wed Sep 18 10:30 am

Saline District Library

Fun with stories, rhymes, songs, and more, developing early literacy skills with our young friends and their caregivers.

… [more details]

Outdoor Open Art for Teens - Wed Sep 18 3:00 pm

Saline District Library

Teens are welcome to come create, color, and craft at the library from 3-4 PM on Wednesdays!

Meet by the flagpole, weather… [more details]

Science Club Junior: Force and Motion - Wed Sep 18 4:30 pm

Saline District Library

Science Club Junior is for the younger group of emerging scientists. Science Club Junior is for kids to try different sciences… [more details]

Science Club: Force and Motion - Wed Sep 18 6:30 pm

Saline District Library

Science Club Junior is for the younger group of emerging scientists. Science Club Junior is for kids to try different sciences… [more details]

The Music Lady - Thu Sep 19 10:00 am

Saline District Library

Join in the fun of singing and dancing with Beverly Meyer, The Music Lady.

Ages 0-7. Click here to register.

… [more details]

Renovation Yoga - Thu Sep 19 1:00 pm

Saline District Library

Renovation Yoga is a time to reflect as we connect body, mind, and soul, working from the inside out.

We will meet on the lawn South of the… [more details]

GriefShare: Grief Recovery Group - Thu Sep 19 6:30 pm

Christ Our King Lutheran Church

Grieving the loss of someone close to you? Find comfort and support at GriefShare.

It is a 13-week grief support group that you can join at any time! 𝐏L𝐄A𝐒E J𝐎I𝐍 𝐔S T𝐡u𝐫s𝐝a𝐲s f𝐫o𝐦 𝟔:𝟑0 P𝐌 𝐭o 8:3𝟎 𝐏M. No need to register. You are welcome to begin attending the GriefShare group at any session. Each is “self-contained,” so you do not have to attend in sequence.

At a weekly GriefShare meeting, you will view a video featuring respected counselors, teachers, and healthcare professionals on… [more details]

