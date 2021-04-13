4-13-2021 11:00pm
LIGHTS, CAMERA, AUCTION: Foundation for Saline Schools Hosts Drive-In Movie Event May 15
The Foundation for Saline Area Schools will host its first drive-in movie fundraiser at Travis Pointe Country Club on Saturday, May 15. The event will begin at 7 p.m. with the movie “Ford vs. Ferrari” starting after dusk (approximately 9 p.m.).
Food, fun and entertainment will be provided prior to the movie.
An online auction will begin May 5 and conclude on the evening of the event.
$65 per person minimum donation includes:
- Ford v. Ferrari, starring Christian Bale and Matt Damon
- Choice of Concessions: individual pizzas, hot dogs, nachos with cheese, and soft pretzels
- One tub of Emagine popcorn
- Boxed movie candy (2)
- Bottled water
Additional Information:
- Cash bar available
- Movie running time is 2.5 hours
- The movie begins 15 minutes after dusk (approx. 9 p.m.)
- Sound will be transmitted through an FM radio station
- All state and TPCC rules regarding COVID safety measures will be observed
The event is co-sponsored by Stieper and Brust Orthodontics, Kelly Orthodontics, True Community Credit Union, The Dooley Family, NewFoundry, and Qualutions.
For more information, please visit www.supportfsas.org.