Saline MI
4-13-2021 11:00pm

LIGHTS, CAMERA, AUCTION: Foundation for Saline Schools Hosts Drive-In Movie Event May 15

The Foundation for Saline Area Schools will host its first drive-in movie fundraiser at Travis Pointe Country Club on Saturday, May 15. The event will begin at 7 p.m. with the movie “Ford vs. Ferrari” starting after dusk (approximately 9 p.m.).

Food, fun and entertainment will be provided prior to the movie. 

An online auction will begin May 5 and conclude on the evening of the event.

(PURCHASE TICKETS HERE)

$65 per person minimum donation includes:

  • Ford v. Ferrari, starring Christian Bale and Matt Damon
  • Choice of Concessions: individual pizzas, hot dogs, nachos with cheese, and soft pretzels
  • One tub of Emagine popcorn
  • Boxed movie candy (2)
  • Bottled water

Additional Information:

  • Cash bar available
  • Movie running time is 2.5 hours
  • The movie begins 15 minutes after dusk (approx. 9 p.m.)
  • Sound will be transmitted through an FM radio station
  • All state and TPCC rules regarding COVID safety measures will be observed

The event is co-sponsored by Stieper and Brust Orthodontics, Kelly Orthodontics, True Community Credit Union, The Dooley Family, NewFoundry, and Qualutions.

For more information, please visit www.supportfsas.org.

I'm interested
I disagree with this
This is not local
This is unverified
Promotional
Spam
Offensive

Replies