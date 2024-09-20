Here's the Schedule for Friday at Saline Oktoberfest
Saline Oktoberfest happens this weekend in downtown Saline.
Admission is $10 for adults 21 and up both Friday and Saturday after 5 p.m. Beer tickets are $5.
Here's the schedule:
- Gates open 5 - 11 p.m.
- The Deutscher Kleider Contest takes place around 5:30 p.m. Wear your best leiderhosen and join in this family-friendly pageant and contest.
- Tapping of the Golden Keg at 6:30 p.m.
- Live music by Pheonix Theory from 8 to 11 p.m.
Oktoberfest celebrates Saline's German heritage and the city's sister city-relationship with Linderberg, Germany.
