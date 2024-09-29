Saline Police News: Chief Reminds People to Lock Vehicles, Take Valuables Inside

Saline Police Chief Marlene Radzik reminds people to take precautions after a string of thefts from vehicles on Saline's west side.

Most of the thefts happened at the Valley Circle Apartments on the 700 block of West Michigan Avenue.

Radzik said people should lock their vehicle's doors and that they should not store valuables inside their vehicle - and definitely not leave goods in open view for others to see.

Here are some of the reported thefts:

A US Air Force veteran license plate was stolen off a 2022 Dodge Durango Sept. 20-22 from the 700 block of Valley Circle Drive.

A person reported that the Michigan Vietnam license plate was stolen from his vehicle parked on the 700 block of West Michigan Avenue. He noticed it was missing Sept. 20.

Two suspects entered an unlocked 2025 Dodge Ram 1500 and removed a factory-installed radio worth an estimated $3,500. This occurred Sept. 21-23 on the 900 Block of West Michigan Avenue.

A person who parked their vehicle on the 700 block of Woodhill Drive Sept. 9-10 reported the someone went through their unlocked vehicle but it appears nothing was stolen.

A prescription was stolen from a vehicle on the 400 block of Eastlook Drive. Two suspects wearing masks and hoodies were seen by a witness. It happened around Sept. 10.

Police Recover Stolen Vehicle

Saline Police recovered a silver Nissan Rouge that was reported from the 300 block of West Bennett Street. Police found the vehicle around 2:15 p.m., Sept. 3, near Woodland Drive and Wiltshire Court, with fresh damage to the front passenger side fender. Police processed the vehicle for evidence.

On Aug. 31, the victim lost a set of vehicle keys and then went away for the weekend. A neighbor heard the vehicle start and watched it pull out of the driveway but did not see the suspect.

Police are still investigating.

Bikes Stolen

Two bicycles were stolen from the area of Woodland Drive and North Ann Arbor Street on Sept. 22. The owners rode their bikes near in the creek in the area and left them near the roadway while at the creek. The bikes were gone when they returned. One was a silver Mongoose and the other was a black/gray Hyper Mountain bike.

Tire Deflated

Someone punctured or let the air out of a tire of a 2010 Dodge Journey parked on the 700 Block of Valley Circle Drive. The victim told police that a white Kia hatchback with a paper plate in the rear window had followed them into the apartment complex. This happened Sometime in the morning or early afternoon Sept. 14.

Under the Influence

Police arrested a 25-year-old Manchester woman suspected of operating while impaired near Maple Road and Clark Street around 1 a.m. Sept. 27. A preliminary breath test showed a blood alcohol content of .341 - four times the legal limit. The woman was transported to the Washtenaw County Jail where she remained until she was sober.

Cashier Accused of Threatening

A 61-year-old Newport individual became embroiled in an argument with a 32-year-old cashier from Saline in a business on the 900 Block of East Michigan Avenue around 8:30 a.m., Sept. 12. The victim said the cashier yelled at him and threatened him and called police. The matter will be turned over to the Washtenaw County Prosecutor's Office for review.

Pride Flag Stolen

A resident of the 2100 Block of Chestnut Crescent called police to report that on Sept. 7, a juvenile stole a Pride flag from her front yard. She also provided police with a security video that shows four juveniles riding in the bed of a larger pickup truck. The vehicle was stopped in the roadway. A suspect exited the bed of the truck, approached the home, stole the flag, and then jumped back in the bed of the pickup before the driver fled. The video was sent to school resource officers at Saline Middle School and Saline High School to be disseminated. The case is under investigation.

