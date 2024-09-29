This Week in Hornet Country: Lots of Victories - Plus the SEC Title for Saline Soccer

As we hit October, Saline's sports teams are getting to the nitty gritty season - or not far away.

Let's start with big news from the Saline boys' soccer program.

This one caught us a bit by surprise as we were at the volleyball team's home opener to see the girls for the first time this season.The Hornets went 6-0-4 to finish with 22 points - two more than Huron, who finished second. Suddenly, the playoffs are right around the corner. Saline hosts Troy Thursday and Grosse Ile next Tuesday. On Oct. 9, the Hornets open the playoffs against Lincoln (0-12-1). There are eight teams now in the SEC Red, so the days of playing everyone twice are gone. Instead, each team plays each other once (seven games). Then they are divided into two camps. The top four teams all play each other once. Same with the bottom four teams. And then it's just best record wins the conference. (Though, wouldn't it be cool to have a playoff instead? )Saline was down to Huron by a point going into the final game. and they pulled out a 1-0 win. A tie or loss would have given the title to Huron. Saline came up clutch.

Volleyball Wins Home Opener

Playing without middle-hitter Addison Ashley and settler Anya Torress, the Hornets swept Skyline in the team's home opener.It was also ChadTough night in the gym, as people recognized the fight against DIPG, a deadly form of brain cancer.

Saline senior star Marie Laurio talks about Saline's win, her senior year, her all-around game, the ChadTough fight, and how the Hornets look thus far. She will attend Syracuse for volleyball next season.

The Hornets are 3-0 in the SEC Red so far, with wins over Lincoln, Huron and Skyline. Next week, Saline visits Monroe. Saline and Bedford are tied for first with six points each. Saline and Bedford Oct. 22 at Saline if you're marking calendars.

Carli Pufpaf fires a shot toward the Dexter goal.

Big Game Monday for Field Hockey

We haven't received any information about Saline Field Hockey's games @ Huron Wednesday or @ Novi Thursday. Saline did settle for a 0-0 tie against Dexter on Monday.That leaves a HUGE game Monday at Saline against Pioneer. Saline lost 3-2 to Pioneer on opening night at Pioneer. At this point, we're assuming that Saline's only SEC loss is that Pioneer game. Pioneer was upset 2-1 by Chelsea earlier in the year, so this game could be for the SEC.



Carson Ratajczak fires a shot for Saline against Mason.

Strong Week for Water Polo Squad



Saline defeated Maison 15-10 on Thursday at Saline High School. Sean Spooner scored seven goals to lead the Hornets. Josiah Bentley also scored four goals. Avery Hayes scored twice and Cooper Jansma scored once.On the weekend, Saline played at the Birmingham Invite. The Hornets beat Walled Lake 9-4, with three goals for Spooner, Bentley and Hayes. Zeeland beat Saline, 10-8. Saline avenged an early season loss by defeating Huron, 10-8. Huron won by 10 goals earlier this season. Saline finished with a 15-9 win over Napoleon, with Bentley scoring seven.



Lindi Jenkins dives for Saline.

Saline defeated Lincoln, 131-50. The Hornets have a challenging SEC matchup against Pioneer at home Tuesday.



Seniors Ashley Malinczack and Katie Brodsky are pictured in the Saline Golf team's final home meet at Brookside.

The Saline varsity girls golf team finished the season by shooting a season-low 188 - not good enough to beat Adrian (181) but good enough to top Tecumseh (236). Four Hornets shot in the 40s. Payton Aagesen and Devin Mulligan each scored 45 - good for third. Lexi Speicher and Ashley Malincza each shot 49 and Ruby Bogdasarian shot 51."We started the season with a very inexperienced team and they have all improved so much. We had only one returning varsity player from last year's team. Every one of these girls improved throughout the season and it has been such a joy to be a part of," coach Debbie Williams Hoak said.



Lincoln Keyes runs home one of his two TD receptions. Here, he's just about to reverse to his right and lose a tackler before powering through a few more down the middle of the field.

It took two possessions to get started, but they had no trouble handling Huron, 48-0. Saline has three SEC Red games with Bedford, visiting Friday, being the best of the remaining opponents.

