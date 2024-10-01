Upcoming Road Closures Around Saline

On Thursday, October 3, 2024, the Washtenaw County Road Commission (WCRC) will close Willow Rd between Carpenter Rd and Sanford Rd in York Township during the daytime hours to replace a crossroad culvert.

The road improvements are expected to take approximately one day to complete. However, all dates are tentative and subject to change due to weather conditions.

Click here for the detour map.

On Friday, October 4, 2024, a contractor for the Washtenaw County Road Commission (WCRC) will install centerline corrugations (rumble strips) on Willis Rd between the city of Saline and Platt Rd in York Township.

The impact to traffic is daytime lane closures. Access will be maintained for anyone who lives or works within the project limits.

The road improvements are expected to take approximately two days to complete. However, all dates are tentative and subject to change due to weather conditions.

