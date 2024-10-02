Woodcarving Show in Saline Saturday
The 28th annual Saline Wood Carving Show occurs Saturday at Liberty School, 7265 N. Ann Arbor St.
The show is from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. The entrance fee is $5. Children are admitted free.
There will be more than 40 exhibitors, carving supply vendors, beginner's carving instructions and more. Other features include door prizes, a door knockers raffle, people's choice wards and more. Organizers have also lined up a food truck.
Master carver Floyd Rhadigan will be at the show.
