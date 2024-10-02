10-02-2024 5:16pm
Saline Homecoming Parade is Friday
The annual Saline High School Homecoming Parade is at 5 p.m., Friday on Campus Parkway, between Harvest Elementary School and Saline High School.
The parade takes place between Saline's game against Bedford.
Around the district, it's "spirit day" Friday and all students are invited to wear blue and gold colors.
