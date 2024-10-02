Saline MI
10-02-2024 5:16pm

Saline Homecoming Parade is Friday

The annual Saline High School Homecoming Parade is at 5 p.m., Friday on Campus Parkway, between Harvest Elementary School and Saline High School.

The parade takes place between Saline's game against Bedford.

Around the district, it's "spirit day" Friday and all students are invited to wear blue and gold colors.

More News from Saline
I'm interested
I disagree with this
This is unverified
Spam
Offensive