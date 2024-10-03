What to do in Saline: Harvest on the Farm, Homecoming Parade, Halloween Movie in the Park, Woodcarvers Show, Farmers Market and More!

It's going to be a gorgeous fall weekend in Saline. Here's what's happening.

...

14 things to do this weekend: Friday, Oct 4 - Sunday, Oct 6

FEATURED EVENTS

Caregiver Connections: Learn, Lunch, and Link - Sat Oct 5 10:00 am

Suburban Collection Showplace

AgeWays Nonprofit Senior Services presents Caregiver Connections: Learn, Link, and Lunch, from 10 a.m. to 1:30 p.m. Saturday, Oct. 5. TV personality Christy McDonald will speak about her experience caring for her late husband and wisdom she’s gathered from other caregivers over the years. Jim Mangi, a longtime caregiver for his wife and spokesperson for the Alzheimer’s Association, will talk about communicating with someone who has dementia. Attorney Jason Tower will speak about legal documents… [more details]

Saline Area Historical Society's Annual Harvest Time - Sun Oct 6 12:00 pm

Rentschler Farm

Join the Saline Area Historical Society for their annual Harvest Time event. Experience old-fashioned family fun at Rentschler Farm, 1265 E. Michigan Ave in Saline, on Sunday, October 6th, from Noon to 4pm. Enjoy a captivating performance by the Saline Fiddlers Philharmonic, wagon rides, pumpkin painting, crafters, demonstrators, tours, and more! Best of all, it's a free family-friendly event. [more details]

Other Events

SASC Health Fair - Fri Oct 4 9:00 am

Saline Area Senior Center

Come for your one-stop-shop for health and wellness!

Flu shots - Call SASC at 734.429.9274 after Sep 11. Administered by UofM ACS Immunization Program.

Shingles - Call Washtenaw County Health Department at 734-544-6700. Held at SASC.

Covid - Call SASC at 734.429.9274. Administered by Jensen's Pharmacy.All are welcome!

[more details]

Family Fun Storytime - Fri Oct 4 10:30 am

Saline District Library

Fun with stories, rhymes, songs, and more, developing early literacy skills with our friends and their caregivers.

Ages 0-7. No… [more details]

Gyro Drive-Thru - Fri Oct 4 4:00 pm

3109 Scio Church Road

GYRO DRIVE-THRU---Friday, October 4, from 4-7 pm and on Saturday, October 5, from 11 am - 7 pm. or sold out. Dinner includes a Gyro Sandwich, Spinach Pie, Greek Salad, and Bottled Water. Cost is $20. Baklava available for $6. St. Nicholas Greek Orthodox Church, 3109 Scio Church Road, Ann Arbor; 734-332-8200. [more details]

Bowls and Rolls Serving at Stony Lake Brewing Co. - Fri Oct 4 4:00 pm

Stony Lake Brewing Co.

Bowls N Rolls is a Vietnamese inspired food truck that strives to bring authentic, home-cooked style dishes to Michigan. Throughout Vietnamese culture, food has been the glue that connects people, and strengthens relationships.

[more details]

SHS Homecoming Parade - Fri Oct 4 5:00 pm

Saline High School

The annual Saline High School Homecoming Parade is at 5 p.m., Friday on Campus Parkway, between Harvest Elementary School and Saline High School.

The parade takes place between Saline's game against Bedford.

Around the district, it's "spirit day" Friday and all students are invited to wear blue and gold colors.

[more details]

Pickleball Clinic - Fri Oct 4 5:30 pm

Saline Area Senior Center

Have you heard about the fun our SASC Pickleball group has but you’ve been hesitant to join because you don’t know how to play? Our member volunteer Paul Backlas and several other players are here to help! The goal is to teach the game, including the rules, techniques, and tips to make you feel comfortable playing in a group setting. Clinics will be at Liberty School. Register at the front desk or online: https://sasc.recdesk.com/Community/Program/Detail?programId=2623

This is open to anyone 45… [more details]

Halloween Movie in the Park - Fri Oct 4 6:00 pm

Mill Pond Park

Bring your blankets and chairs down to Mill Pond Park for a spooky, family friendly event featuring the classic halloween movie, Hocus Pocus! Activities begin at 6 p.m. and the movie starts at dusk. This is a FREE event, no registration is required. This event is sponsored by Diversified Roofing and American Soy Products. [more details]

Community Sound Bath - Fri Oct 4 7:00 pm

7 Notes Natural Health

Join Rob Meyer-Kukan for this sound bath meditation where he will use singing bowls, gongs, and more to create a gentle soundscape perfect for deep relaxation and peace. This sound bath will feature the 7 Notes large collection of gongs throughout the sound bath.Yoga mats and one yoga blanket are provided for each attendee. Please bring any additional supports you would like for your comfort (pillows, bolster, eye pillow, etc). We also have 7 zero gravity chairs available to the first 7… [more details]

Saline Outdoor Farmers Market - Sat Oct 5 8:00 am

Saline Farmers Market

This week will be the Master Gardeners 4th week answering early fall garden questions - only 2 more weeks!The treasure hunt animal will be the cow!Join us every Saturday, 8am-noon for the freshest plants, produce, meat, poultry, eggs, cheese, honey, maple syrup, jams and high-quality crafts that the Saline area has to offer! [more details]

Free Water Well Testing Event - Sat Oct 5 9:00 am

The Washtenaw County Conservation District and students from Eastern Michigan University will be testing well water samples on Saturday, Oct. 5 from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. at Room 2304, 705 North Zeeb Rod.

Some of the tests that will be run include nitrate/nitrite, pH, turbidity and more.

This event is for those who are interested in getting their private wells tested (cities regularly test their drinking water). We suggest samples be at least 8 ounces and less than 48 hours old. Further water… [more details]

Saline Woodcarvers Show - Sat Oct 5 10:00 am

Liberty School

The 28th annual Saline Wood Carving Show occurs Saturday at Liberty School, 7265 N. Ann Arbor St.

The show is from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. The entrance fee is $5. Children are admitted free.

There will be more than 40 exhibitors, carving supply vendors, beginner's carving instructions and more. Other features include door prizes, a door knockers raffle, people's choice wards and more. Organizers have also lined up a food truck.

Master carver Floyd Rhadigan will be at the show.

[more details]

Yard Sale - Sat Oct 5 11:00 am

11am until 5pm. Items include collectable figurines, some power tools, mens clothing, household items holiday decorations and much more. [more details]

