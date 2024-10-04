Jim Krebs, Father of 3, Husband, Will be Cherished for his Legacy of Kindness and Community

James Anthony Krebs, 59, of Saline unexpectedly passed away in the loving embrace of his wife on September 30, 2024 in Chelsea, Michigan.

James, affectionately known as Jim, was born in St. Louis, Missouri to the late Donald and Mary Lou Krebs on November 23, 1964. He graduated from University of Detroit Jesuit High School in 1982, going on to get his Bachelor of Science in Chemical Engineering from Michigan State University, and Masters of Science at Wayne State University.

After college he met the love of his life, Treva, at their shared workplace. He married Treva Hanna-Krebs on November 11, 1989 in Rochester Hills and they were blessed with three children that they raised in Saline since 1996.

Jim could never sit still and could be found skiing, playing pickleball, being a Cub Scout leader, a baseball coach, & a helpful handyman. He enjoyed exploring the world with his wife and traveling with family. Jim's final act of generosity as an organ donor exemplified his lifelong commitment to caring for others, giving the gift of life even in death.

His legacy of kindness and community will forever be cherished by all who knew him. Jim is survived by his wife Treva and their 3 children: Tyler (Carolina), Brandon (Meredith), and Hunter (Ashley) and two grandchildren; Kai and Anton. He is survived by his sister Pat Cwilklinski (John), and brothers Tom (Eileen), Mike (Julie), Jon (Teresa), and Mark (Trish) and many nieces and nephews.

Family and friends are welcome on Sunday, October 6, 2024 from 2:00 P.M. until 8:00 P.M. at Robison-Bahnmiller Funeral Home, 301 E Michigan Ave (downtown), Saline 734-429-9760. A rosary will be held that evening at 7:00 P.M.Visitation will continue at 3:00 P.M. on Monday, October 7, 2024 at St. Andrew the Apostle Catholic Church, 910 Austin Dr, Saline. A Mass of Christian Burial will be held at 4:00 P.M. Father John Linden will preside as Celebrant. Interment will follow at Lodi Cemetery, Lodi Township.In lieu of flowers, anyone wishing to make a memorial contribution in Jim’s honor is asked to please consider Capuchin Poor Clares of Alamo Tx or Pickle Ball Cares.

Rest in peace, Jim.

~Lovingly written by the family.

