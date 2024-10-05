Health Fair Pairs Seniors with Services at Saline Area Senior Center

Saline Area Senior Center hosted its annual Health Fair on Friday, October 4, with new and returning vendors offering information on their services. Guests to the event could learn about health and fitness, rehab and therapy, senior living facilities, computer services and more.

“We have over forty vendors. We have flu shots and shingles shots. The health department is here, along with IHA Medical Group, senior living facilities, and just general health information,” said Andrea Lewis, SASC Program Coordinator.

“It gets bigger and better every year. Just within the first hour and a half, we had over one hundred people, and we will probably get around two hundred people today.”

Emily Fridsma, a current University of Michigan student at the school of LSA, was representing a new vendor called Care YaYa.

“It is a health tech startup that works to pair pre-health students from top universities with families in need of more affordable elder care. We can provide companion care, we can do overnights and respite care,” Fridsma said.

Another new vendor this year was Pear Tree Dental. Dr. Melissa Renz, DDS, spoke with visitors about the services her office provides to the senior community.

“I see a lot of people struggle with dry mouth, especially in our aging communities. As that dry mouth increases, so does the cavity risk, especially under existing dental work. We see decay happening at the gum line, and it’s a real problem,” Renz said.

Patty Albert and Jessica Richardson from Linden Square Assisted Living were answering questions and letting visitors know about the upcoming open house on Tuesday, October 8th.

“We’re serving a pasta bar, and we are asking for RSVPs. Families and residents can call 734-429-7600,” Albert said.

Russ Barbarino, the facility manager at the Saline Recreation Center, was on hand to give information on classes.

“We’re trying to promote health and fitness,” Barbarino said. “ We do have a senior grant and wellness program that provides opportunities for seniors based off income. They can go free for an annual membership or have a discounted rate as well.”

Trevor Fluke, the owner of Hearing Depot, was able to return to the fair this year to help visitors understand their eligibility for hearing aid services.

“We’ve been open for over 27 years in Ypsilanti, Brighton, and Livonia. Everything that we do is for free, the hearing tests and evaluations are free. There are a lot of different programs available through the state of Michigan that people just don’t know about,” he said.

The Alzheimer’s Association provided information on the upcoming Walk to End Alzheimer’s in Washtenaw County.

“The walk is at Pioneer High School on October 20th. Registration is at 10AM. You can register online or come to us in person,” said Kayla Jakel, program manager for education and support groups in Washtenaw County.

Dementia Friendly Saline shared the growth of the organization, along with information on future events. Some of those programs include the Still in This Together lecture series, movies at Emagine theater, and the newly formed dementia-friendly chorus.

Chelsea Harvey, the director of programming with Dementia Friendly Saline, let visitors know that the popular Memory Café will soon be moving to a new location.

“Holy Faith has been our home for four years, and we love it there, but that space is just a little too small for us these days. We’re growing. October 16th is our first café at the new spot, the First Unitarian Universalist Congregation of Ann Arbor. The Unitarian church has been lovely and so welcoming to us.”

On October 24th , guests are invited to attend a Dementia-Friendly Halloween luncheon and shopping day hosted by the Kiwanis at 100 N. Staebler Rd. There will also be a costume contest with prizes.

“Visit our website. We have everything listed there,” Harvey said. “We’re always looking for volunteers. We’re always happy to answer any questions about dementia from anybody, whether you are a community member who is interested or you have a loved one, we’ll try to point you in the right direction.”

More News from Saline