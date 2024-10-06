What to do in Saline - Monday, Oct 7 - Sunday, Oct 13

Here's what's happening in town as we begin the first week of October!

Add your events to our free calendar by noon Thursday to be included in our next feature!

Tuesday Oct 4 : Taco Day

: Taco Day Wednesday Oct 5 : Chic Spy Day

: Chic Spy Day Thursday Oct 6 : Mad Hatter Day

: Mad Hatter Day Friday Oct 7 : World Smile Day

: World Smile Day Friday Oct 7 : Frappé Day

: Frappé Day Saturday Oct 8 : Pierogi Day

: Pierogi Day Sunday Oct 9: Curious Events Day

Zumba Gold - Mon Oct 7 11:15 am

Saline Area Senior Center

Zumba Gold is a special type of Zumba class where we take the traditional Zumba moves and slightly dial down the intensity. We'll introduce you to easy-to-follow choreography that focuses on enhancing your balance, coordination, and range of Motion. Laurel knows how to keep the energy high with her infectious music and positive vibes. Register at the front desk or online: https://sasc.recdesk.com/Community/Program

[more details]

Ceramics: Fall Leaf Dish - Mon Oct 7 1:00 pm

Saline Area Senior Center

Create a Halloween-themed sgraffito plate. Sgraffito is a technique where potters can put a layer of glaze piece of greenware, let it dry, then use a pottery carving tool to scratch at it to show the base layer of color. This class is held over two days. Deadline: Oct 1.

Register at the front desk or online: https://sasc.recdesk.com/Community/Program/Detail?programId=2648

[more details]

Brain, Breath, & Bend Chair Yoga - Mon Oct 7 4:15 pm

Saline Area Senior Center

Whether you prefer sitting in a chair or standing with the support of a chair, this practice is accessible to all fitness levels. Each day, we'll also delve into breath work, relaxation, and core exercises to create a well-rounded experience. Register at the front desk or online: https://sasc.recdesk.com/Community/Program

[more details]

Trivia Time - Mon Oct 7 5:00 pm

Saline Area Senior Center

Trivia is like a workout for your mind, it exercises your brain’s frontal cortex, which is responsible for memory function. Not only do you gain new information, you have another opportunity to get together with friends and socialize. Register at the front desk or online: https://sasc.recdesk.com/Community/ProgramFree to members! One of the benefits of being an SASC member is access to so many free programs, for a nominal yearly fee! See membership rates here: https://www.salineseniors.org… [more details]

Creature Crafts: DIY Cat & Dog Toys - Tue Oct 8 10:00 am

Saline Area Senior Center

Come learn about cat and dog play behavior while making your own cat spider wand or octopus ball dog toy. This fun program takes a hands on, step by step approach and is appropriate for all ability levels. The Humane Society of Huron Valley will bring all of the needed supplies. Toys that are made can be taken home to pets or can be donated to give to animals at HSHV. A therapy dog will be onsite as well, to keep us company while crafting.Free to members! One of the benefits of being an SASC… [more details]

High Blood Pressure Control Workshop - Tue Oct 8 10:00 am

Saline Area Senior Center

HBP Control is an 8 week workshop led by 2 certified leaders. We will meet weekly for 90 minutes with interactive sessions. Learn how to monitor your blood pressure, cope with stress, make healthy food choices, and manage your medications. This program is offered at no cost to anyone living with high blood pressure and caregivers/family members. You will also receive a free blood pressure monitor. No class Oct 29. Deadline: October 1.

This program is open to anyone, please register at the… [more details]

Preschool Pumpkin Hunt

- Tue Oct 8 10:00 am

Saline Recreation Center

Preschoolers will go on a mini pumpkin hunt, once they find their perfect pumpkin, they will decorate it and have a snack. We will also enjoy a story by one of the Saline District Library's own storytellers.Preschool Pumpkin HuntTuesday, October 810 - 11 a.m.$15 per childRegister online at salinerec.comThis event is sponsored by Dan's Downtown Tavern. [more details]

Brecon Village Fall Festival Open House - Tue Oct 8 1:30 pm

Brecon Village - Senior Living Community

You are invited to our Fall Festival Open House at Brecon Village1:30 to 3:30pm

Tour the Beautiful Brecon Village Campus and Apartment HomesEnjoy Autumn AppetizersGiveaways and raffle!Live Music

RSVP: www.ehmss.org/events or (734) 429-1155 [more details]

Beginning Guitar - Wed Oct 9 9:00 am

Saline Area Senior Center

Have you been thinking of trying out guitar? Golden Groovin’ Band leaders, Dave and Mark are here to help you work on your skills. Please bring your guitar. Each drop-in is $1 to help cover the cost of printing. Class will be the 2nd and 4th Wed each month.

Must be SASC members, find membership info here.

[more details]

Celebrating Dia de los Muertos - Wed Oct 9 11:30 am

Saline Area Senior Center

Dia de los Muertos, or Day of the Dead, is a traditional Mexican holiday (held on Nov 1 & 2), celebrating the lives of loved ones, and according to tradition, reuniting with them. Catholics observe All Saints Day and All Souls Day, where the dead are honored. These practices merged with Pre-Hispanic beliefs and traditions to create what we know today as Mexico’s Day of the Dead Come honor your late loved one by bringing a photo of them for the altar. You will learn about the holiday and culture… [more details]

GriefShare: Grief Recovery Group - Thu Oct 10 6:30 pm

Christ Our King Lutheran Church

Grieving the loss of someone close to you? Find comfort and support at GriefShare.

It is a 13-week grief support group that you can join at any time! 𝐏L𝐄A𝐒E J𝐎I𝐍 𝐔S T𝐡u𝐫s𝐝a𝐲s f𝐫o𝐦 𝟔:𝟑0 P𝐌 𝐭o 8:3𝟎 𝐏M. No need to register. You are welcome to begin attending the GriefShare group at any session. Each is “self-contained,” so you do not have to attend in sequence.

At a weekly GriefShare meeting, you will view a video featuring respected counselors, teachers, and healthcare professionals on… [more details]

Paranormal Cirque - Thu Oct 10 7:30 pm

Briarwod Mall

Cirque Italia is now presenting:

“PARANORMAL CIRQUE!”

ONE OF THE BEST THRILLING EXPERIENCES!!!

Coming to Ann Arbor, MI from October 10th – 13th

Are you ready Ann Arbor? Do you love thrilling, wicked, sexy, or even dangerous things? Paranormal Cirque will expose you to a unique creation of combined theatre, circus, and cabaret with a new European style flare. Cirque Italia is now presenting a brand-new show for a MATURE audience!

This innovative horror story features different shades of sexy… [more details]

Canvas & Cookies - Fri Oct 11 12:00 pm

Saline Area Senior Center

Learn the art of acrylic painting step by step! Throughout the process, you'll gain valuable insights into composition, color usage, and the elements and principles of art. Enjoy Linda's delicious chocolate chip cookies and let the artistic journey unfold in this welcoming and stress-free class. Register at the front desk or online: https://sasc.recdesk.com/Community/Program [more details]

Fused Glass Sconces - Fri Oct 11 6:30 pm

Whitepine Studios

Transform your space with a personalized touch creating a fused glass sconce. This workshop will guide you through creating a beautiful and functional glass sconce designed to hold a flameless LED tea light casting a warm and inviting glow. Perfect for adding ambiance to any room, this workshop blends artistic expression with practical design. Register: https://whitepinestudios.corsizio.com/event/66afff6968397f1ed9f3e9f6 [more details]

Ceramic Ghost Tea Lights - Sat Oct 12 10:00 am

Whitepine Studios

Join us for a spooky clay adventure where we will create either Mr. or Mrs. Ghost just in time for Halloween. Gather with mom, dad, grandparents, or others and the kids for a crafting experience that's both fun and heartwarming. Using a rolled slab, we'll create a draped ghost adorned with either a top hat or bow—your choice! We will glaze the finished pieces. This workshop is tailor-made for children ages 4-7, who can join the fun alongside a parent or caregiver (21+). If you have older kids… [more details]

Cornerstones for Your Best Health - Sat Oct 12 1:00 pm

7 Notes Natural Health

Join Dr. Ylona Hartford of Health Harmonized to learn some natural solutions to truly improve and build your health and wellbeing.Where: 7 Notes Natural Health in Ann ArborWhen: Saturday Oct 12th at 1pmInvestment: $60 with Advanced Registration Required. Note, if you would like to pay less, you can register for the entire year of classes and get all 12 classes for the price of 10! Message us for more info if you would like to take advantage of this deal.Register by completing this form - https:… [more details]

Painting pARTy Haunted House or Fall Pumpkins You Choose! - Sat Oct 12 6:30 pm

Whitepine Studios

Gather your friends for a delightful evening of painting and socializing in a relaxed and festive setting.Choose from two enchanting themes:*A Spooky Haunted House: Capture the eerie glow of a haunted house under a moonlit sky.*Festive Fall Pumpkins: Embrace the autumn spirit with a cozy scene featuring vibrant pumpkins.No painting experience is necessary—just bring your creativity and a sense of fun! By the end of the night, you'll have your very own seasonal artwork to take home and enjoy… [more details]

You're in the loop! For more things to do, or to post your own event, visit our Community Calendar.

More News from Saline