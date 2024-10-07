Upcoming Road Work In and Around Saline

Here's a compilation of local road work.

Ann Arbor Saline Closed Between Ellsworth and Maple

On Tuesday, October 8, 2024, the Washtenaw County Road Commission (WCRC) will close Ann Arbor Saline Rd between Ellsworth Rd and Maple Rd in Lodi Township to replace a culvert.

The road improvements are expected to take approximately two days to complete. However, all dates are tentative and subject to change due to weather conditions.

Click here for the detour map

Fosdick Closed for Drain Work

On Thursday, October 10, 2024, the WCRC will close Fosdick Rd between Bemis Rd and US-12 (Michigan Ave) in Pittsfield Township to perform drainage improvements.

The road improvements are expected to take approximately two days to complete. However, all dates are tentative and subject to change due to weather conditions. Click here for the detour map.

Resurfacing on Platt Road

On Thursday, October 10, 2024, a contractor for the WCRC will begin a resurfacing project on Platt Rd between Willow Rd and Judd Rd in Lyndon Township, under daily lane restrictions.

Access will be maintained for any residents who work or live within the project limits. WCRC encourages motorists, emergency services and others to use an alternate route.

The road improvements are expected to take approximately one week. However, all dates are tentative and subject to change due to weather conditions.

Culvert Work Begins Oct. 16

On Wednesday, October 16, 2024, the WCRC will close Feldkamp Rd between US-12 and Klager Rd in Saline Township to replace a culvert. Click here for the detour map.

The road improvements are expected to take approximately two days to complete. However, all dates are tentative and subject to change due to weather conditions.

US-23 Work This Week

The northbound Carpenter Road ramp to northbound US-23 will be closed nightly for paving in Washtenaw County.

7 p.m. Monday, Oct. 7 - 5 a.m. Friday, Oct. 11

The northbound Carpenter Road ramp to northbound US-23 will be closed nightly. Traffic will be detoured via southbound Road to northbound US-23.

More News from Saline