Council Approves Preliminary PUD, Design Engineering Services for Rec Center Equipment

Here's a recap of Monday's Saline City Council meeting.

Council Approves Preliminary PUD Plan

Council approved the preliminary PUD for the proposed 51-unit development at 865 N. Ann Arbor St.

City Manager Colleen O'Toole stressed it was this was just the preliminary approval - basically saying the plan has "the potential" to earn final approval from the city.

Neighbors again voiced concerns about the project, including traffic, lack of parking, and damage to the environment and wildlife.

Ridgewater Townimes is planned as a rental development, with monthly rents in the area of $2000-$2,400, said developer Danny Veri, who built several projects in Saline, including Cascade Point across the street.

Among other things, the project will require a traffic study and approval of the county.

Council unanimously approved the measure. A request for final approval could be before the planning commission in January.

Council Approves Design Engineering for Rec Center HVAC

Council voted to spend up to $42,500 on design engineering services for a new Dectron HVAC unit for the Rec Center. The cost for the new unit is expected to be over $1 million.

It's a pricey project for a city council that seems unsure about the facility's future. Some members of council have expressed interest in investing millions to improve the pool area to attract more visitors and members. Others say it's time for a discussion on whether the city can afford to maintain the center.

The Dectron unit plays a critical role in maintaining the aquatic center environment. It was installed in 2004 and has lived far beyond it's 12-15-year lifespan. It's currently running on one of its two compressors - and that compressor experienced issues. In January, staff discovered a leak in the suction line that brings refrigerant to the compressor - a $32,000 repair that might happen again.

Failure could cause immediate closure of the aquatic center, lead to a major revenue loss, and lead to costly damage.

O'Toole said that would be costly, whatever the city decides to do.

Mayor Brian Marl, hearing the concerns voiced by council members Janet Dillon and Dean Girbach, suggested it was time for city council to sit down and discuss the way forward with the Rec Center.

Council Approves Employee Recognition Program

Council approved the city manager's request for a budget amendment for an employee recognition program. The project involves setting up a software system ($1,560 for an annual subscription and installation) and about $12,000 for bonuses. The expense drew a surprisingly long debate, with Girbach and Dillon suggesting some of the cost come out of the gift card fund. Girbach's suggestion was defeated by a 5-2 vote (Dillon voted with Girbach). The full proposal was passed by a 6-1 vote, with Councillor Jenn Harmount voting no.

Disposable Containers at Events

Councillor Jack Ceo noted the city has had difficulty convincing event vendors to use recyclable containers. Ceo recommended that council adopt a resolution stipulating a $100 deposit that is refunded to vendors who use recyclable containers.

Updates and Announcements

Councillor Nicole Rice thanked community members for attending the Building Bridges at Henne Field and said there would be more events in the future.

Councillor Girbach asked city staff to verify that meetings listed as Facebook events actually take place. Meetings get canceled for various reasons.

Girbach also noted he would not be participating in potential deliberations that could include the development of downtown property that includes his property.

Girbach said 160 people attended the Saline Area Historical Society's Harvest Time event at the Rentschler Farm Museum. The next event is Oct. 15 at the Depot Museum with the library. Christmas on the Farm is Dec. 8.

Marl said the senior center is hosting a candidate event at 10 a.m. Friday.

Dillon said she and Councillor Rice attended an MML event at Mackinac Island.

Dillon said she was happy to see a new accessible podium and table installed in the council chambers.

The fire board as a special meeting Nov. 6.

Councillor Ceo reported the Saline-Lindenberg sister city group had a record fundraiser at Oktoberfest. Visitors from Lindenberg are expected in May-June 2025. Ceo said the rising costs were shocking.

Councillor Chuck Lesch commended Parks & Rec Director Sunshine Lambert, DPW workers and volunteers who helped plant trees in the city two weeks ago.

More News from Saline