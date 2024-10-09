Winter & Spring Community Education Program Guide

📅 Mark Your Calendars! 🎉

Whether you're looking for classes, activities, or enrichment programs, this guide has something for everyone!

🗓 Important Dates:

Thursday, November 14th – The Program Guide will be posted online for a sneak peek of all the amazing opportunities coming your way.

Tuesday, November 26th – The Program Guide will be mailed directly to you!

– The Program Guide will be mailed directly to you! Wednesday, December 4th at 7:00 AM – Registration Opens! Set your alarms and be ready to sign up for your favorite programs before they fill up!

Don't miss out on a season full of fun, learning, and growth!

Stay tuned and get ready for a fantastic Winter/Spring season with Saline Community Education!

