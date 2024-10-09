Saline MI
10-09-2024 12:31pm

Winter & Spring Community Education Program Guide

📅 Mark Your Calendars! 🎉

 Whether you're looking for classes, activities, or enrichment programs, this guide has something for everyone!

🗓 Important Dates:

  • Thursday, November 14th – The Program Guide will be posted online for a sneak peek of all the amazing opportunities coming your way.
  • Tuesday, November 26th – The Program Guide will be mailed directly to you!
  • Wednesday, December 4th at 7:00 AMRegistration Opens! Set your alarms and be ready to sign up for your favorite programs before they fill up!

Don't miss out on a season full of fun, learning, and growth! 

Stay tuned and get ready for a fantastic Winter/Spring season with Saline Community Education! 

