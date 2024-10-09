10-09-2024 12:31pm
Winter & Spring Community Education Program Guide
📅 Mark Your Calendars! 🎉
Whether you're looking for classes, activities, or enrichment programs, this guide has something for everyone!
🗓 Important Dates:
- Thursday, November 14th – The Program Guide will be posted online for a sneak peek of all the amazing opportunities coming your way.
- Tuesday, November 26th – The Program Guide will be mailed directly to you!
- Wednesday, December 4th at 7:00 AM – Registration Opens! Set your alarms and be ready to sign up for your favorite programs before they fill up!
Don't miss out on a season full of fun, learning, and growth!
Stay tuned and get ready for a fantastic Winter/Spring season with Saline Community Education!
More News from Saline
- Fall Hydrant Flushing Begins The City of Saline will soon flush the fire hydrants.
- Board to Appeal Saline Football Forfeits, Ineligibility of Player The appeal to reinstate the player an overturn the forfeitures will be sent Wednesday.