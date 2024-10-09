Fall Hydrant Flushing Begins

The City of Saline will soon flush the fire hydrants.

As seen in the map above, the north section of town will be flushed Oct. 12-13, the central portion of town is flushed Oct. 19-20, and the south and west portion of town will be flushed Oct. 26-27.

During flushing, users may experience lower water pressure and discolored water.

According to the city there is no need to boil water if your pressure lessens. In the event a boil water notice is required, impacted residents will be contacted by the city.

Contact the DPW at (734) 429-5624. for more information.

