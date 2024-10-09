Saline MI
10-09-2024 1:47pm

Fall Hydrant Flushing Begins

The City of Saline will soon flush the fire hydrants.

As seen in the map above, the north section of town will be flushed Oct. 12-13, the central portion of town is flushed Oct. 19-20, and the south and west portion of town will be flushed Oct. 26-27.

During flushing, users may experience lower water pressure and discolored water.

According to the city there is no need to boil water if your pressure lessens. In the event a boil water notice is required, impacted residents will be contacted by the city.

Contact the DPW at (734) 429-5624. for more information.

