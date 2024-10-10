What to do in Saline: Orange Out at Football, Fused Glass Sconce Lessons, Farmers Market, Great Fall Read and More

Here's what's happening in Saline this weekend!

...

11 things to do this weekend: Friday, Oct 11 - Sunday, Oct 13

Subscribe to our newsletter to stay up to date on local events and things to do.

FEATURED EVENTS

Orange Out for ChadTough Defeat DIPG - Fri Oct 11 7:00 pm

Saline High School

Saline High School continues to stand by the ChadTough Defeat DIPG Foundation with its annual Orange Out events, raising much-needed funds for childhood brain cancer research. In September, the volleyball and field hockey teams held their Orange Out events. Tuesday, October 8, the men's soccer team will follow, and the football team will host its Orange Out this Friday, October 11.The Saline community's unwavering support has only deepened over the years, reflecting the profound impact Chad… [more details]

Other Events

Canvas & Cookies - Fri Oct 11 12:00 pm

Saline Area Senior Center

Learn the art of acrylic painting step by step! Throughout the process, you'll gain valuable insights into composition, color usage, and the elements and principles of art. Enjoy Linda's delicious chocolate chip cookies and let the artistic journey unfold in this welcoming and stress-free class. Register at the front desk or online: https://sasc.recdesk.com/Community/Program [more details]

Cousins Maine Lobster at Stony Lake Brewing Co. - Fri Oct 11 4:00 pm

Stony Lake Brewing Co.

Nationally known and locally owned, we’re bringing Maine lobster to your neighborhood! [more details]

Fused Glass Sconces - Fri Oct 11 6:30 pm

Whitepine Studios

Transform your space with a personalized touch creating a fused glass sconce. This workshop will guide you through creating a beautiful and functional glass sconce designed to hold a flameless LED tea light casting a warm and inviting glow. Perfect for adding ambiance to any room, this workshop blends artistic expression with practical design. Register: https://whitepinestudios.corsizio.com/event/66afff6968397f1ed9f3e9f6 [more details]

Great Fall Read: The Birds and Other Stories - Sat Oct 12 8:00 am

Saline District Library

The Great Fall Read is a joint reading program for teens and adults with fun activities, trivia and prizes. We are reading The Birds and Other Stories by Daphne du Maurier, and there will be weekly questions based on the book starting Saturday, October 5. Every correct answer will earn an entry into prize drawings for fabulous prizes!

Click here to register.

… [more details]

Saline Outdoor Farmers Market - Sat Oct 12 8:00 am

Saline Farmers Market

The Huron Valley Harmonizers will be singing barbershop classics for us from 10:30-11:30. This is the last week for the Master Gardeners - bring your garden questions (photos always help!)Join us every Saturday, 8am-noon for the freshest plants, produce, meat, poultry, eggs, cheese, honey, maple syrup, jams and high-quality crafts that the Saline area has to offer! [more details]

Ceramic Ghost Tea Lights - Sat Oct 12 10:00 am

Whitepine Studios

Join us for a spooky clay adventure where we will create either Mr. or Mrs. Ghost just in time for Halloween. Gather with mom, dad, grandparents, or others and the kids for a crafting experience that's both fun and heartwarming. Using a rolled slab, we'll create a draped ghost adorned with either a top hat or bow—your choice! We will glaze the finished pieces. This workshop is tailor-made for children ages 4-7, who can join the fun alongside a parent or caregiver (21+). If you have older kids… [more details]

Cornerstones for Your Best Health - Sat Oct 12 1:00 pm

7 Notes Natural Health

Join Dr. Ylona Hartford of Health Harmonized to learn some natural solutions to truly improve and build your health and wellbeing.Where: 7 Notes Natural Health in Ann ArborWhen: Saturday Oct 12th at 1pmInvestment: $60 with Advanced Registration Required. Note, if you would like to pay less, you can register for the entire year of classes and get all 12 classes for the price of 10! Message us for more info if you would like to take advantage of this deal.Register by completing this form - https:… [more details]

Painting pARTy Haunted House or Fall Pumpkins You Choose! - Sat Oct 12 6:30 pm

Whitepine Studios

Gather your friends for a delightful evening of painting and socializing in a relaxed and festive setting.Choose from two enchanting themes:*A Spooky Haunted House: Capture the eerie glow of a haunted house under a moonlit sky.*Festive Fall Pumpkins: Embrace the autumn spirit with a cozy scene featuring vibrant pumpkins.No painting experience is necessary—just bring your creativity and a sense of fun! By the end of the night, you'll have your very own seasonal artwork to take home and enjoy… [more details]

A Tribute to Valor: Historic Grave Marking Ceremony - Sun Oct 13 2:00 pm

Historic Oak Grove Cemetery

We invite you to pay tribute to the remarkable courage of Dr. Eleazer Root, a distinguished veteran of the American Revolutionary War. After serving his country, Dr. Eleazer Root dedicated 48 years to the practice of medicine before embarking on a new journey to Manchester, Michigan, while it was still a territory. This special ceremony will feature performances by local musicians, a color guard presentation and speeches from distinguished guests, all in recognition of Dr. Root's legacy and… [more details]

Ten Thousand Villages of Ann Arbor 20th Anniversary Celebration - Sun Oct 13 5:00 pm

Ten Thousand Villages of Ann Arbor store

It's our anniversary! Join us in celebrating 20 years of fair trade in Ann Arbor.In October 2004, Ten Thousand Villages of Ann Arbor opened its doors on Main Street, becoming the first fair trade, non-profit handicraft retail store in the city. Thanks to you (our supporters, friends, volunteers, donors, and loyal customers), we have enjoyed an incredible two decades serving the Ann Arbor community in support of the Fair Trade principles: protecting the dignity and ensuring living wages of… [more details]

You're in the loop! For more things to do, or to post your own event, visit our Community Calendar.

More News from Saline