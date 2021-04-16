COVID-19: Weekly Review Shows Record Number of Cases, Hospitalizations in Washtenaw County

The COVID-19 situation in Washtenaw County worsened again this week, despite progress on the vaccination front. While the situation in Washtenaw County is better than it is in nearby counties, a record number of new positives and hospitalizations was recorded this week.

Each Friday, The Saline Post reviews the local COVID-19 data. Here's what we saw this week:

There were 1,376 positives this week. Last week there were 1,026. The week before there were 852. This is the new record for positives in a week, although testing was limited last spring, so last year's numbers were surely much higher.

There were 87 hospitalizations - another weekly record. There were 68 last week and 33 the week before.

There were two deaths this week. Last week there were four. The week before there were three.

There were 80 positives in Saline's 48176 zip code. Last week there were 68. The week before there were 45.

The positive test rate for Thursday was 4.53 percent. Last week it was 13.02 percent and the week before it was 8.02 percent.

In terms of daily numbers in Washtenaw County, today's health department data showed no deaths, nine hospitalizations and 239 new positives. The positive test rate increase from 4.02 to 4.53 percent.

In Michigan, the positive test rate increased from 13.07 percent to 14.68 percent. There were 8,955 new positives in Michigan. Michigan counted 40 new COVID-19-related deaths, bringing the total to 16,771.

Michigan's hospitalization numbers remained high. There were 873 patients in critical care beds with COVID-19. That's the highest number since Dec. 1. This number peaked at 874 in the winter. It was over 1,500 in the spring of 2020. There were 491 patients requiring care with ventilators. There were also 59 pediatric patients with COVID-19.