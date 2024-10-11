Rita Feitel, Remembered as a Dedicated mother, Classic Car Lover, and Animal Rescuer.

Rita Mary Louise (Barnard) Feitel, age 76, passed away peacefully after drifting off to sleep at Gilbert’s Residence in Ypsilanti Michigan on October 9th, 2024. The caring Gilbert’s staff and her children (Alex and Greta) were by her side after a long battle with dementia.

She was born on September 15th, 1948, in Wayne Michigan to Ralph and Mable Barnard. She is survived by her brother Lawrence Barnard, former spouse Fred Feitel, son Alex and Bethany Feitel (daughter-in-law), grandchildren Isabella and Isaac, and daughter Greta Feitel and Nicholas Jordan (son-in-law). She is preceded in death by her parents Ralph and Mable Barnard.

Rita graduated high school in Taylor, Michigan at John F Kennedy High School in 1966 and Eastern Michigan University with a degree in Sociology in 1972. She worked for General Motors in the Hydramatic Division, Northville Residential Training Center, Ypsilanti State Psychiatric Hospital, and Michigan Department of Mental Health. She also spent her time as a childcare worker, substitute teacher, and dedicated mother.

She enjoyed raising her children and was so proud of everything they did. She would sign them up for multiple activities and drive them every day of the week while listening to oldies music in the car. She spent years watching her son race dirt bikes and her daughter dance in performances. She was an avid dance mom and spent every Nutcracker season volunteering all her time.

Rita seized every day and lived her life to the fullest. She always took the opportunity to be outside on a beautiful day. She never turned down the chance to travel, from road trips to the Florida Keys to ski trips in Colorado. Rita had a passion for classic cars. The love started with her yellow 1966 Ford Mustang. She spent many days at the car cruises especially the Woodward Dream Cruise where she always had friends because of her outgoing personality.

Rita will be remembered as a loving mother, connoisseur of garage sales, and for the countless lives of rescue animals she saved. She was a fierce and passionate person who had a heart of gold. We hope she is at the beach with a drink in hand enjoying a sunset in the Florida Keys.

A celebration of life will be held with close family and friends on a later date. Please contact Greta at gretafeitel@yahoo.com for information. In lieu of flowers please donate to your local animal shelter in her honor.

Thank you to everyone who cared for Rita at The Gilbert’s Residence and St Croix Hospice.

More News from Saline