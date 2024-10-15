US Army of Veteran Clyde Allen, Husband and Father, was an Engineer Foreman at Ford

Clyde Jeffry Allen, age 78, passed away on Friday, October 11, 2024 at this home in Saline, with family by his side.

Clyde was born on January 12, 1946 in Newberry, MI, the son of Jefferson and Violet (Riley) Allen. He served in the United States Army, and went on to work as an Engineering Foreman for Ford Motor Company.

He leaves behind his wife of 57 years, JoAnn Allen, his four sons Tom Allen, Jeff Allen, Michael Allen and Michael Allen Jr. and one daughter Shawn Allen.

Also surviving are five grandkids, eight great-grandkids, and his two dogs, Zoe and Teddy.

He was a loving husband, brother, father, and best friend. Clyde was the person we so went to, and he was right, no matter what. He will be missed, but we have him watching over us dancing and singing... We love you, Husband, Dad, Papa, Brother, Uncle Whiteyeye, Hero.

Friends may join the family for a time of visitation on Wednesday, October 23rd from 4:00 P.M. to 7:00 P.M. at the Robison-Bahnmiller Funeral Home in Saline. Visitation will continue on Thursday, October 24th from 10:00 A.M. until the time of Memorial Service at 11:00 A.M. Deacon Doug Cummings will officiate the service. Inurnment will follow the service and will be held in the St. Thomas Catholic Cemetery in Ann Arbor. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions in his name may be made to the Parkinson’s Foundation and envelopes will be available at the funeral home. To leave a memory you have of Clyde, to sign his online guestbook or for directions please visit www.rbfhsaline.com.

More News from Saline