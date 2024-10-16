Learn About FSAS Grant Programs in Saline Area Schools During Oct. 30 Luncheon

Join the Foundation for Saline Area Schools for a free luncheon, provided by Brewed Awakenings, to hear about recent grants that were awarded by the foundation throughout the district last year. The foundation benefits the entire school district by funding district wide and building specific initiatives, teaching grants, student led grants, and community partnership grants. This luncheon will be held at noon, Wednesday Oct. 30 at Liberty School, 7265 N. Ann Arbor St., in the gym. Check-in is at 11:45 a.m.

The foundation's goal is to enhance the quality of education in the Saline Area Schools District by providing money for “extras” that cannot be funded by the general budget. It is because of our sponsors and generous donations that the foundation can facilitate the innovative ideas that Saline's teachers, students and staff create, making a big impact on students' educational experiences.

To learn more about FSAS, please visit www.supportfsas.org.

More News from Saline