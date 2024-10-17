What to do in Saline this weekend: Creepy Crafts, Halloween Fun, Boo Bash, Farmers Market and More

Here's what's happening in Saline this weekend.

10 things to do this weekend: Friday, Oct 18 - Sunday, Oct 20

FEATURED EVENTS

Fall Blues Party with Shari Kane & Dave Steele! - Sat Oct 19 8:00 pm

Stony Lake Brewing Co.

As an acoustic blues duo, Shari and Dave throw a four handed guitar party of original and time-honored blues, gospel, swing and ragtime. Steeped in Dave’s smoky vocals, percussive rhythm and innovative lead lines, Shari’s crisp picking style, rootsy leads, and stinging slide work, their music has been described as “street swing and stomp blues,” – like a testament to sounds once heard on the streets of Harlem, the juke joints of Mississippi, the Carolina hills or the jug bands of Memphis.

Like… [more details]

Other Events

Creepy Crafts to Go: Birds on a Wire - Fri Oct 18 10:00 am

Saline District Library

In honor of spooky season and our Fall Read The Birds and Other Stories by Daphne du Maurier, we'll make creepy crafts throughout the month!

This week we are making a fun tabletop display featuring black birds lined up and waiting... for something...

This kit requires a hot glue gun. Please see the adult reference desk if you do not have one. Kits can be picked… [more details]

Journey to the Center of the Earth - Fri Oct 18 2:00 pm

Saline District Library

Journey To The Center of the Earth is a science program that turns students into Earth Science explorers. The audience learns about fossils, the Earth's crust, volcanos, earthquakes, and more. Presented by Midwest School Shows.

This program will take place at The 109 Cultural Exchange.

Ages 5-11. Click here to register.

[more details]

The Taco Truck of Clinton at Stony Lake Brewing Co. - Fri Oct 18 4:00 pm

Stony Lake Brewing Co.

We have the best tacos, quesabirrias, and burritos you've ever had!! Everything's made with love♥️🌮

Boo Bash - Fri Oct 18 6:00 pm

Saline Recreation Center

Get ready for a graveyard smash and a perfect night of Halloween fun! Everyone will enjoy a DJ, dancing, games, crafts and candy! You can also choose to go on a traditional pumpkin hunt on Miller Field or a spooky pumpkin hunt in the woods.Boo BashFriday, October 186 - 8:30 p.m.$24 per child/$19 per child for annual Rec Center membersRegister online at salinerec.comThis event is sponsored by American Soy Products.

Saline Outdoor Farmers Market - Sat Oct 19 8:00 am

Saline Farmers Market

Saline Be Green is back at the market this week, promoting programs that support the environment.The treasure hunt animal will be the goat!Join us every Saturday, 8am-noon for the freshest plants, produce, meat, poultry, eggs, cheese, honey, maple syrup, jams and high-quality crafts that the Saline area has to offer!

Great Fall Read: The Birds and Other Stories - Sat Oct 19 8:00 am

Saline District Library

The Great Fall Read is a joint reading program for teens and adults with fun activities, trivia and prizes. We are reading The Birds and Other Stories by Daphne du Maurier, and there will be weekly questions based on the book starting Saturday, October 5. Every correct answer will earn an entry into prize drawings for fabulous prizes!

Click here to register.

… [more details]

Halloween Fun Fest - Sat Oct 19 2:00 pm

Washtenaw Farm Council Grounds

(Tickets only available day of at the entrance)

Attractions this year include-

Hayrides

Merchants

10 thousand sq ft indoor haunted maze

Popcorn and treats

Patrons are encouraged to dress up and children are encouraged to bring a trick or treat bag. Vendors and sponsors will be handing out prizes and candy.

Entry is $10 per person with kids 10 and under FREE. This is a fundraising event so any donation over $10 is greatly appreciated.

We hope to see you all for another memorable night at the… [more details]

Pumpkin Palooza Family Fun Night - Sat Oct 19 4:00 pm

Saline First United Methodist Church

Good, old-fashioned family fun! Everyone is welcome! Pumpkin carving. Barrel Car Rides. Donuts. Cider. Bonfire. Hot dogs and Chips.

Yoga + Sound - Sat Oct 19 6:00 pm

7 Notes Natural Health

Join Sound Healer, Rob Meyer-Kukan and Yoga Instructor, Paul Barr for this heartfelt pairing of Yoga + Sound at 7 Notes Natural Health.

Paul will lead a mindful yoga practice that focuses on deep relaxation and release. Rob will support with gentle sounds of singing bowls, gongs, and more. An extended time of savasana will allow you to deeply rest into the practice while being immersed in sacred sound.

Investment: $40/event

Register here: https://7NotesNaturalHealth.as.me/yoga-sound-october2024… [more details]

