Saline Rec Center Hosts Annual Boo Bash

Pirates, princesses and pumpkins all gathered together for a night of fun at Saline Recreational Center’s annual Boo Bash on Friday.

“We had over ninety kids plus adults register for this year’s event,” Stephanie Ferguson, recreational manager said. “We do this every year. It’s a super fun event.”

“We’ve got a dance with a DJ here playing all the Halloween hits. We’ve got pumpkin decorating. We’ve got snacks. The event was sponsored by American Soy, and Hungry Howie’s donated the pizza for us, too.”

The program began at 6 PM, and families with younger children were encouraged to come early during daylight hours to participate in some fun outdoor activities. Children were able to hunt for a pumpkin of their choosing.

“The little guys were out in the field earlier for a non-scary option,” Fergusons said.

After 7PM, children and families gathered outside, some with flashlights in hand, for a spooky walk in the woods. Children were given a number to find their corresponding pumpkin. Characters dressed in costumes greeted them with spooky sounds.

“We rely heavily on volunteers for our events,” Ferguson said. “We have members of the Saline High School National Honor Society, the Saline High School Key Club, and members of the Saline High School Drama Club are out in our woods ready to scare the kids as they’re searching for pumpkins.”

Josie Yen and Kennedy Cunningham, both sophomores at Saline High School, were two of the Drama Club volunteers. Along with volunteers Eden Nolan and Elizabeth Corn, the actors provided just enough of a scary element to the pumpkin hunt.

“It was so much fun scaring all the kids,” Kennedy said.

Inside, children could choose from a variety of activities, including a bounce house, games, and crafts like pumpkin decorating. Kids could practice their Trick or Treating by visiting the tables and booths set up along the gym.

“We have a Trick or Treat Trail. Thirteen businesses and organizations that are local to the Saline community hand out treats to the kids inside,” Ferguson said.

Some of those organizations included The Rotary Club of Saline, Special Olympics Michigan, and the Saline District Library. Businesses included Nu2UAgain, State Farm, and The Upkeep Games. Dr. Sylvie Sarment, orthodontist, was on hand to teach children the importance of brushing their teeth after eating the Halloween candy.

At 8PM, children gathered in the gym for a countdown to the balloon drop.

“You’ll know it’s time when all the kids have their hands in the air,” Ferguson said.

Balloons cascaded down from the ceiling with shouts of joy as the children tried to catch them. Families concluded the evening by dancing among the balloons on the dance floor.

On November 2 at 9 AM, families can gather at Mill Pond Park for the 21st Annual Great Pumpkin Roll. The event is free, but registration is required. For more info, contact the Saline Rec Center at 734-429-3502.

