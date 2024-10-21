Local Worship Director, Christian Musician Faces Sex Crime Charges

A well-known Saline area man faces 11 felony charges related to criminal sexual conduct with a minor, according to online court records.

Eli Savit, Prosecuting Attorney for Washtenaw County, confirmed Zachary Joseph Radcliff was arraigned on 11 charges and is being held on a $3 million bond.

Radcliff, 29, is charged with one count of first-degree criminal sexual conduct, four counts of child sexually abusive activity, and six counts of using a computer/internet to commit a crime.

UPDATE: Michigan State Police learned on Oct. 2 that Radcliff allegedly solicited child sexually abusive material from a minor. Search warrants were executed at Radcliff's office and residence. The investigation has identified multiple victims. The investigation is ongoing.

Police encourage victims to come forward by contacting Trooper Ryan of Michigan State Police Brighton Post at 517-899-6174.

Online court records list June, 27, 2014, as the date of the alleged offenses.

Judge Elisha Fink set a $3 million bond Sunday. Radcliff's probable cause conference is scheduled for 9 a.m., Oct. 31.

The Saline Post will report more details about the alleged crimes as they become available.

A deleted Facebook profile lists Radcliff as worship director at Oakwood Church. Oakwood Church has deleted references to Radcliff on its web page.

Oakwood Church was once located in Saline and still lists a mailing address in Saline. It moved to a location on Whittaker Road in Ypsilanti.

The church is led by Pastor Frank Radcliff, the suspect's father.

According to the Michigan State Police, Oakwood Church leadership has been cooperative and transparent throughout the investigation.

Zach Radcliff is well known in Saline. In 2020, at the height of the COVID-19 pandemic, when people were rarely seen outdoors and public gatherings were canceled, Radcliff led a small Memorial Day Parade and ceremony at Oakwood Cemetery.

In 2019, he performed at the Conservative Political Action Conference.

He's performed at several churches in the area and sang the National Anthem at a Saline High School wrestling meet.

UPDATE: On Monday afternoon, Oakwood Church shed more light on the situation. Radcliff was also youth director of the church. The church had received information about Radcliff and he was suspended with pay on Oct. 3. The church received more information Oct. 12 and terminated Ratcliff.

"The information that we received was shocking. We were told that Zachary had been soliciting inappropriate photos and possibly videos from teens. We have also heard other stories. This information has ripped our hearts apart. The safety and protection of the individuals in our church is what is paramount to us. We are devoted to doing what we can for the care of the victims of these crimes," the church posting reads. "Every one of our staff members and individuals working with our children, teens, and adults go through background checks. We do our level best to make sure all are protected."

The church is setting up counseling for impacted people.

