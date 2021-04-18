SOFTBALL: Saline Takes Two of Three Games at Tournament.

Saline's varsity softball team took two of three games in a round-robin tournament at Saline High School Saturday.

Saline is 7-2.

Saline defeated Monroe, 7-6, fell to Howell, 12-0, and then defeated Wyandotte, 15-2.

It took extra innings, but Sara Owen's single drove in the game-winning run in the bottom of the ninth to lift Saline over Monroe, 7-6. Saline built a 4-0 lead after two innings and fell behind 5-4 in the top of the fifth. Saline rallied to tie the game in the bottom of the fifth. The score was 5-5 after seven innings. Each team scored a run in the eighth.

Grace Munn started for the Hornets. She pitched 3 1/3 innings and gave up three runs, two earned, on four hits. She struck out three. Elaina Walker picked up the win in relief. She allowed two runs, one earned, on four hits and a walk. She struck out seven.

Walker, Owen, Leah Holloway and Emily Sweetland each had two hits for Saline. Sweetland had two doubles and three RBI. Holloway drove in two runs.

The Hornets were no-hit by Howell's pitcher in the second game. Walker was tagged with the loss. She gave up seven runs, four earned, on six hits and four walks. Munn pitched three innings of relief, giving up five runs, four earned, on five hits and three walks. Saline lost 12-0.

Saline rebounded to blast 16 hits against Wyandotte. Saline won 15-2.

Abby Kleinschmidt went 4-for-4 with two doubles and two stolen bases. Sweetland went 3-for-3 with three runs scored. Elaina Walker was 3-for-3 with three RBI and two stolen bases. Clara Cherry went 2-for-3 with a walk and three runs scored.

Walker pitched three shutout innings for the win, giving up two hits and a walk while striking out four. Munn pitched two innings, giving up two runs, one earned, on three hits. She struck out three.