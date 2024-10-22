FIELD HOCKEY: Saline Defeats Clarkston, Advances to Final 4

The Saline varsity field hockey team is going to the final four.

Saline defeated Clarkston, 8-0, in the Division 1 quarterfinals at Novi High School Monday.

Saline advances to the semifinal Wednesday at 7 p.m. against Novi. Pioneer and Huron play at 5 p.m. in the other semifinal.

The championship game is set for 11 a.m. Saturday at East Grand Rapids High School.

Saline defeated Novi, 4-2, when the two teams played Sept. 26 at Novi High School.

More News from Saline