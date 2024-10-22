Family Was Always the First Priority for Tool and Die Maker Dieter Wurster

Dieter Hans Wurster, age 87, passed away on Friday, October 18, 2024.

Dieter was born on September 24,1937 in Stuttgart, Germany, the son of Johannes and Maria, and brother of Bernhard and Maria.

He arrived in the United States in 1956 and worked as a Tool and Die worker for General Motors for 35 years. His family was always his first priority.

Dieter leaves behind his beloved wife of 65 years, Annette, his two sons Allen and Michael, and three daughters Heidi (late Mike) Willemse, Charlene Page, and Kristine (Joel) Koscielniak. Also surviving are 10 grandchildren, Kati Willemse, Nicholas Willemse, Tyler (Jake) Willemse, Jeffery Page, Jacqueline Page, Jacob (Zoe) Page, Alena Wurster, Jamie Wurster, Rebecca Wurster, and Zachary Wurster, and 2 great-grandchildren, Jonah Page and Emerson Page. He was a loving husband, father, Opa, and brother.

A strong man with a tender heart, he made friends wherever he went. His sense of adventure and love of travel endured since childhood. He was also a member of the Ann Arbor Schwaben Verein.

Friends may join the family for a memorial gathering on Saturday, October 26, from 10:00 A.M. to 2:00 P.M. at the Robison-Bahnmiller Funeral Home in Saline. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions in his name may be made to Arbor Hospice, and envelopes will be available at the funeral home. To leave a memory you have of Dieter, to sign his online guestbook or for directions please visit www.rbfhsaline.com.

