Saline Craft Show Crafter Preview

Patti Mohrenweiser Pottery

Brighton, MI Booth 95

With over 30 years of experience, PATTI MOHRENWEISER and her husband, Mark return to the Saline Craft Show in Booth 95 with their pottery. Mark and Patti love the process of “creating something from nothing.” According to Patti “what makes it even more enjoyable is when a particular piece resonates with a customer.” One of their most popular items is their pottery trees which are hand-built with embossed designs unique to each tree that balances on a handmade stand. Even though designs are not necessarily holiday-oriented, customers report that they leave their trees up year-round and add to their collection every year. New in 2024 are creating colorful swallows. Inspired by a recent trip to Portugal, they observed ceramic swallows decorating the fronts of many homes and storefronts. After some research, they found they are a symbol of love, loyalty, hope and new beginnings. Patti relates that “since swallows return to the same nest each spring, they also symbolize home and family. What is better than that?” On November 9 at Saline Middle School, 7190 N Maple visit Patti and Mark, and share in her enthusiasm for their unique product line of pottery.

