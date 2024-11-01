Saline Craft Show Crafter Preview

Ann McChesney Recycle Fibers

Columbus, OH Booth 166

Having watched her grandmother sew, ANN MCCHESNEY began this hobby over 40 years ago. She returns to the Saline Show from Columbus, OH to display her extensive line of products sewn from recycled and reused sweaters. Ann believes using old textiles is the best way to bring instant meaning and depth to her products. In addition these natural fibers tend to mold and shape into a variety of unique creative one-of-a-kind items. “Recycled discoveries” make her work increasingly sustainable and easily transformed into a useable work. Ann specializes in mittens, but she has allowed her creativity to explore other options. These sweaters/fibers are made into mittens, hoodie scarves, Christmas stockings and ornaments, fun animal toys, handbags and more. “The Saline Show is always totally impressive as it features an amazing assortment of crafters that make the show both inviting and interesting,” says Ann. Come visit this talented entrepreneur in Booth 166 on Saturday, November 9 at Saline Middle School, 7190 Maple Road, Saline from 8 am-3:30 pm.

More News from Saline