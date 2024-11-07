Saline Craft Show Crafter Preview

Nancy Wisman Knit children/baby sweaters

Stockbridge, MI Booth 148

As a returning crafter to the Saline Craft Show in Booth 148, NANCY WISMAN continues to create one-of-a-kind hand-knit sweaters for babies and children. Using new acrylic and polyester yarns that are machine washable and dryable, these angora-like threads will be highlighted with new trims and flowers on November 9. “I love to knit. It is so relaxing and fulfilling to see a product develop before I know it. I can even knit while I watch TV,” relates Nancy. Her product line includes sweaters, hats, mittens and more. Her best-selling product is the sweater with a matching hat. Nancy says, “many of my patterns have been customized for a better fit plus a more attractive final product.” Nancy will display a variety of sweaters plus her tiny Christmas sweater ornaments and items. Her new product line also includes 14”x14” snuggle blankets. Come visit this skillful craft person’s booth at Saline Middle School, 7190 Maple Road, Saline.

