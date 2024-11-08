Saline Craft Show Crafter Preview

Jodie Kieliszewski Booth 119-120

Unionville, MI Honey products

The family behind Bee Lovely Botanicals, a local honey bee farm with a twist has taken their love for bees and turned it into something special – natural skincare that's all about making women over 40 feel fantastic in their own skin. Everything JODIE KIELISZEWSKI makes comes straight from their busy little bees to you. All products are handcrafted in small batches, ensuring unparalleled freshness and potency. Jodie harnesses the power of rare beehive actives, including propolis, royal jelly, and beeswax – nature's best-kept beauty secrets! Her formulas are specifically designed to nourish and rejuvenate mature skin, helping you glow at any age. Visit Booth 89-90 to see what the buzz is about and try their handmade goodies plus chat with the members of this family about their bees - they love sharing what they’ve learned. Bee Lovely Botanicals will be at the Saline Craft Show on Saturday, 11.9.24 in Saline Middle School.

More News from Saline