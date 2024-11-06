Saline Craft Show Crafter Preview

Kelly Van Singel Booth 138

Saline, MI Jewelry - Fiber Emphasis

"Mags & Gilly LLC" was created. in honor of her daughters, Magdalyn and Gillian, who both are living with autism, as KELLY VAN SINGEL enjoys making jewelry that is lightweight and sensory friendly. Kelly uses a lot of fiber in her work and tries to make items adaptable in size so they are easy to wear and easy to put on. One of her signature items are french knit beaded necklaces. Very early on she purchased a spool knitter / french knitter and started experimenting with metallic and silk ribbon yarns and different pattern placement of beads, coming up with new spins on self-taught techniques over time. Kelly feels it is a way to relax and feel productive at the same time. Earrings and more earrings are her best sellers, but Kelly’s "favorite to make" pieces are necklaces. Find all of this and more in Booth 138 at the Saline Craft Show at Saline Middle School on Nov 9, 2024.

