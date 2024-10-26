Husband and Father Daniel Kohler was Driven to Succeed as Architect

Daniel Earl Kohler, age 71, of Ann Arbor, Michigan, passed away peacefully on Tuesday, October 22, 2024.

Dan was born on November 27, 1952, to the late Earl L. Kohler and Marian V. (Ruble) Kohler. On October 1, 1988, he married Theresa (Tracy) A. Schumann. Dan is survived by Tracy and his three children, Olivia D. (Patrick) Lane of Chicago, Il, Evan P. Kohler (Haley) of Kalamazoo, Mi and Trevor C. Kohler of Ann Arbor, MI. He is also survived by his siblings, Cathy Wojciechowski (Greg), Mike Kohler (Annette) and several loving nieces, nephews and cousins and close friends Scott and Patti Fosbender and Mark Rehfus.

At the age of 14, Dan, knew that he wanted to become an Architect. He was driven to succeed and received his undergraduate and master’s degree from the University of Michigan. He was a member of the American Institute of Architects (AIA). He worked at several organizations before opening his own firm. Later, he joined the team at Hobbs + Black Architects in Ann Arbor.

Dan enjoyed all sports, especially golf, which he played for a number of years. He also really enjoyed being outside and mowing the lawn! Additionally, he could be seen on warm summer days relaxing in the front yard. Dan was a wonderful husband, father and a friend to all that knew him. He will be dearly missed.

Friends may join the family for a time of visitation on Sunday, October 27, 2024 from 12:00 P.M. to 2:00 P.M. at the Robison-Bahnmiller Funeral Home in Saline. A Funeral Service will be held at 2:00 P.M. with Pastor Drex Morton officiating. A reception will follow the service. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions in Dan’s name may be made to the American Diabetes Association at https://diabetes.org/ and envelopes will also be available at the funeral home.

