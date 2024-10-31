FSAS Fall Luncheon Highlights Success of Grant Programs

The Foundation for Saline Area Schools held their fall luncheon on Wednesday, highlighting the programs that were implemented thanks to the grants allocated during the school year. This also provided the foundation an opportunity to promote upcoming events in 2025, and to seek donations and continuing support from the community.

Over 150 residents attended the event, which included FSAS board members, Superintendent Dr. Stephen Laatsch, and school board president Michael McVey, along with Saline teachers and student presenters. The lunch, which was provided by Brewed Awakenings, was held at Liberty School and was free to the public.

Heritage Elementary School teachers Erin Gregoire and Kaitlyn Gasparovich, along with several fourth grade students, gave a presentation on the Rube Goldberg project that they participated in last year. The video showed their collaboration with Saline High School AP Physics students on their engineering design projects. Students shared their favorite experiences.

“It truly was a memorable learning experience for both the fourth graders and the high school juniors and seniors. It’s something they look forward to continuing as they do the expo in coming years,” Gasparovich said.

“We went through multiple iterations on this project,” Gregoire said. “What we were really focused on was learning and making modifications along the way if something didn’t work out. The things that Kaitlyn and I as teachers like to see were watching them collaborate as groups together and problem solve, and just have the chance to be really creative with each other.”

Woodland Meadows school principal Laura Washington was joined by teacher Laura Wilczynski to explain The Lu interactive gaming system that was implemented at their school thanks to grant funding. This system helps students exercise their mind and body in unique lessons during physical education.

“I personally have had so much fun exploring everything that The Lu Interactive Gaming System has to offer” Wilczynski said. “I’ve had the privilege of introducing students at Woodland Meadows to a wide range of engaging interactive games and sports activities.”

Sarah Stukey, SHS biology teacher, explained how the grants helped fund much of the expensive equipment and test kits used in science classrooms .

“To the foundation, we truly cannot do this without you,” she said. “When we say we couldn’t do it without you, we literally mean it. You’ve given us many grants over the years, and that has resulted in pure engagement with real science. None of the grants supported memorization of facts. They supported compass-connected and life-impacted skills.”

“Saline Area Schools does provide a budget, and it is higher than most districts, and we are thankful,” Stukey said. “But the reality is science education is expensive. Good science, real science, science that prepares kids for life and asks kids to think like scientists and gets them excited to come to class is expensive. That is all because of you that they have these opportunities. If we want critical thinking, we need to give students something to think critically about. The foundation provides that for our students time and time again. Every grant received is never taken for granted. I speak for all science teachers when I say thank you, thank you, thank you! Thank you for giving the students the tools and the opportunity to experience science.”

Superintendent Dr. Stephen Laatsch spoke about the goals of the district, and how the foundation supports those goals. Laatsch also gave a preview of what will be discussed at the Superintendent Circle event in April.

“Our primary goal is to equip our students with the essential skills they need to thrive in this 21st century. We do that by providing an outstanding education, providing academic excellence with practical skills. We want to make sure we are doing our best to prepare students for successful careers and meaningful lives.”

Michael McVey, president of the board of education, continues to be impressed by the enhancements provided by the FSAS grant funding in Saline’s classrooms.

“Every project I’ve ever seen through the FSAS has been well tailored to the students. The funds that go into these programs are extraordinarily well spent,” McVey said.

Stacey Rumpsa has served as the executive director for the past three years. She reported that the foundation was able to provide $100,000 in grants last year, and will match that total for the next year as well.

“Through grants, we are able to fund innovative programs and provide resources that really go above and beyond the teacher’s budgets,” she said.

Rumpsa thanked the community sponsors, as well as all of those who were in attendance.

“We can’t do this without you and your support,” she said. “Your generosity continues to be the cornerstone of the foundation’s success. Your belief in the power of education and your commitment to our community have fueled our efforts to enhance our children’s education.”

