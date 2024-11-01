11-01-2024 12:16pm
Saline CE Junior Theater presents A Wrinkle In Time
Watch our talented young cast of 2nd through 8th graders bring this beloved story to life with heart, adventure, and a dash of magic. Come experience the wonder, courage, and friendship in this classic tale on November 8 and 9. Support our young actors and be part of an evening filled with imagination and inspiration. Don’t miss out—bring your family and friends to witness the power of storytelling at its best!
More News from Saline
- This Week's Washtenaw County Road Work Here's next week's schedule for Washtenaw County Road Commission work.
- Dodworth Saxhorn Band Plays Free Veterans Day Concert Tecumseh Center for the Arts invites you to celebrate our nation's heroes at the Monday, Nov. 11t free Veterans Day concert featuring the Dodworth Saxhorn Band.