Saline MI
11-01-2024 12:16pm

Saline CE Junior Theater presents A Wrinkle In Time

Watch our talented young cast of 2nd through 8th graders bring this beloved story to life with heart, adventure, and a dash of magic. Come experience the wonder, courage, and friendship in this classic tale on November 8 and 9. Support our young actors and be part of an evening filled with imagination and inspiration. Don’t miss out—bring your family and friends to witness the power of storytelling at its best!

More News from Saline
I'm interested
I disagree with this
This is unverified
Spam
Offensive