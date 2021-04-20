Pittsfield Township Hosts DEA Drug Take Bake Day Saturday

The Pittsfield Township Police Department will hosting a "prescription drug take back" event from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m., April 24, in the parking lot of the main police station at 6227 W. Michigan Ave., Ann Arbor.

People are asked to package pills in zip lock bags.

April 24 in the Drug Enforcement Administration's National Takeback Day - a day which the federal agency holds to address the issue of misused prescription drugs. According to a 2019 national survey on drug use and health, 9.7 million misused prescription pain relievers, 4.9 million people misused prescription stimulants and 5.9 million people misused tranquilizers and sedatives. Most of those drugs were obtained from families and friends, often from a home medicine cabinet.

The October National Take Back Day Collected 492.7 tons of drugs.