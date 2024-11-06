ELECTION 2024: Gerbe, Berwick, Steben and Tizedes Elected to Saline School Board
Saline elected two new members of the Saline Board of Education in the Nov. 5 election.
Voters re-elected Brad Gerbe and Jennifer Steben while electing new candidates Darcy Berwick and Jason Tizedes also won in a hotly contested election.
Gerbe ran strong from the first reporting precinct. He led the race with 7,821 votes.
"I am humbled. Time to do the work," said Gerbe, a teacher in the Manchester district.
Gerbe was elected by the Saline Education Association and the Washtenaw Democratic Party. Gerbe has served as the chair of the board's finance committee.
"I am grateful to have the opportunity to continue serving students and families. I don't take it for granted. I want all seven candidates to know that putting your name on the ballot takes courage, and I respect that. Greatly! I am excited that I will continue to have the opportunity to serve alongside Jennifer Steben, and I am also excited to see what Darcy and Jason bring to the table as Trustees. I know that they will do a great job."
Berwick started fairly strong but her totals got stronger as the night went on. She, too, was endorsed by the Democratic Party.
Jennifer Steben, former president of the board and current vice president, looked like she might be battling for the fourth or fifth spot but finished strong.
Jason Tizedes ran a $10000+ campaign that was focused on school security. He finished fourth with a vote total that held off a late charge by incumbent Susan Estep, the board member who was the driving force behind many of the LGTBQ policies adopted by the board.
Tizedes gives the board a second conservative voice. Berwick will be one of the more liberal voices on the board.
Here are the results.
|PRECINCT NAME
|Shari Barnett
|Darcy Berwick
|Susan Estep
|Brad Gerbe
|Kelly Van Singel
|Jennifer Steben
|Jason Tizedes
|Rejected write-ins
|Unassigned write-ins
|City of Saline, Precinct 1
|937
|1230
|1037
|1326
|673
|1036
|877
|0
|26
|City of Saline, Precinct 2
|945
|1351
|1244
|1307
|769
|1138
|974
|0
|31
|Bridgewater Township, Precinct 1
|60
|71
|60
|68
|41
|57
|73
|0
|3
|Freedom Township, Precinct 1
|22
|11
|18
|12
|11
|14
|16
|0
|0
|Lodi Township, Precinct 1
|1181
|1209
|1038
|1376
|856
|1234
|1252
|0
|45
|Pittsfield Charter Township, Precinct 1
|551
|609
|560
|682
|385
|636
|594
|0
|11
|Pittsfield Charter Township, Precinct 2
|976
|1241
|1104
|1281
|713
|1275
|1008
|0
|23
|Saline Township, Precinct 1
|529
|472
|468
|508
|340
|457
|523
|0
|25
|York Township, Precinct 2
|1214
|1156
|969
|1261
|718
|1202
|1336
|0
|44
|Totals
| 6415
13.80%
| 7350
15.81%
| 6498
13.97%
| 7821
16.82%
| 4506
9.69%
| 7049
15.16%
| 6653
14.31%
| 0
0.00%
| 208
0.45%
