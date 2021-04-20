WSCO: Police Impersonator Tells Scam Victim They've Missed Court Date, Demands Payment

The Washtenaw County Sheriff's Office is warning residents about a scam.

On Monday, three residents of Ypsilanti Township were scammed out of $2,000, according to an alert posted on Facebook. They were contacted by someone claiming to be a Deputy with the WSCO and even used the real name of a WSCO Deputy. The suspect claimed the victim had missed their court date and that to avoid arrest, the victims had to pay $2,000 in gift cards.

According to the WSCO, it does not call individuals who've missed court dates to demand payment. Anyone receiving one of these calls should call the WSSO at 734-994-2911.