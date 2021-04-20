Washtenaw Prosecutor's Office Urges Eligible Residents to Expunge Criminal Records

The Washtenaw County Prosecutor's Office is urging eligible residents to apply to expunge their old criminal records. The prosecutor's office has created a new unit to assist in expungement of old records.

Expungement means that a criminal record can be hidden from public view. This can help people who are applying for a job, housing, financial aid or professional license because employers, landlords, schools and institutions won't be able to see crimes that have been expunged.

People can apply for expungement assistance by clicking here.

For more information, email the Washtenaw County Prosecutor's Office Conviction Integrity and Expungement Unit at CIEU@washtenaw.org or click here.