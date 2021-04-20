Saline Environmental Commission Provides Tips to Reduce, Reuse and Recycle

(From the Saline Environmental Commission)

Reduce, reuse, recycle.

We have all heard those three words that are now practically engrained into our brains. The most important of these three is reducing our waste. So many decisions we make in our everyday lives have a major impact on the planet. The average American produces about 4.4 pounds of trash per day. Learn how you can make small changes that are eco-friendly and will have a lasting effect.

1. Use a reusable bottle/cup for beverages on-the-go

2. Use reusable grocery bags, and not just for groceries

3. Purchase wisely and recycle4. Compost it!

5. Avoid single-use food and drink containers and utensils

6. Buy secondhand items and donate used goods

7. Shop local farmers markets and buy in bulk to reduce packaging (The Saline Farmer's Market is opening up May 1 for the Summer season!

8. Curb your use of paper: mail, receipts, magazines

This may not seem like much, but if everyone chips in and does their part, these can make a big difference!