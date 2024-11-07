What to do in Saline: Football Fun, Library Pavilion Opening, Craft Show, Martial Arts Tournament and More

It's a big weekend for Saline football. The Hornets take on Belleville in the playoffs for the third consecutive year. This time, the Hornets are hoping for a different outcome. The winner gets a district championship trophy and advances in the playoffs.

The volleyball team returns to Lincoln High School at 6 p.m. Saturday to play Skyline for the district championship trophy.

There's a lot going on in town, including a spaghetti fundraiser, the Saline Craft Show, a martial arts tournament, the ribbon cutting for the library pavilion and much more.

...

15 things to do this weekend: Friday, Nov 8 - Sunday, Nov 10

FEATURED EVENTS

Hornet Send Off - Fri Nov 8 4:15 pm

Hornet Stadium

Join a community send-off for the Saline High School football team as it travels to Belleville to play in the district championship football game.

The send-off takes place around 4:15 p.m. or so.

The game is at 7 p.m. [more details]

Spaghetti Dinner Fundraiser - Fri Nov 8 5:00 pm

Saline American Legion

The Saline Middle School robotics program hosts its second annual spaghetti dinner from 5-8 p.m. Friday at the Saline American Legion Hall, 320 W. Michigan Ave.The dinner includes meatballs, salad, garlic bread, dessert and a beverage. Tickets are $15 a plate. Children five and under eat free.There are limited gluten-free and vegetarian options. Carry-out is available. Only cash is accepted. [more details]

FOOTBALL - Saline vs Belleville - Fri Nov 8 7:00 pm

Belleville High School

Saline visits Belleville in the district championship football game.Tommy Carr, Lincoln Keyes, James Rush and Isaiah Harris lead the Hornets. [more details]

Taekwondo Tournament - Sat Nov 9 8:00 am

Omega Martial Arts - Saline

Class C Tournament for taekwondo athletes at Omega Martial Arts Saline, MI. [more details]

Other Events

The Taco Truck of Clinton at Stony Lake Brewing Co. - Fri Nov 8 4:00 pm

Stony Lake Brewing Co.

We have the best tacos, quesabirrias, and burritos you’ve ever had!! Everything’s made with love♥️🌮 [more details]

Glow Swim - Fri Nov 8 6:00 pm

Saline Recreation Center

Come for an evening of lights-off swimming accompanied with glowing decorations and toys galore! Snacks will be provided.Children who are unable to swim independently must be accompanied by an adult in the water.Glow SwimFriday, November 86 - 8 p.m.$15 per person/$12 per person for annual Rec Center membersRegister online at salinerec.comThis event is sponsored by Kelly Orthodontics. [more details]

Fused Glass Charcuterie Board - Fri Nov 8 6:30 pm

Whitepine Studios

Elevate your Thanksgiving feast with a touch of elegance and create a fused glass charcuterie board. This workshop will guide you through creating a stunning 8x13 fused glass board that can serve as both a functional serving piece and decorative centerpiece for your holiday spread. You will have the option to choose clear, white or blue glass as your base color. Register: https://whitepinestudios.corsizio.com/event/66afff9e68397f1ed9f3fabe [more details]

Sound Bath Meditation - Fri Nov 8 7:00 pm

Breathe Yoga Chelsea

Relax, unwind, and allow yourself to calm the overworked, overstimulated nervous system, by allowing the healing frequencies of sound to flow through you. Sound Bath Meditation is an immersion in soothing sounds and vibrations that are relaxing and rejuvenating for your body, mind, and spirit. Often simply called a “Sound Bath”, it is an experience that washes you with the sounds of intentionally chosen instruments that bring calming vibrations to reduce stress and tension.

Supporting yourself… [more details]

Saline Outdoor Farmers Market - Sat Nov 9 9:00 am

Saline Farmers Market

Our hours from now until the end of April will be 9am-1pm. For Nov 2 and Nov 9 we will be at the downtown location (100 S Ann Arbor, lot #4) on Nov 16th we will move to the indoor location (Liberty School, 9725 N Ann Arbor) for the remainder of the season. Join us for the freshest plants, produce, meat, poultry, eggs,

cheese, honey, maple syrup, jams and high-quality crafts that the Saline

area has to offer!It's our last week outside! For the second week of Thankfulness Season we… [more details]

Classic Holiday Craft Show - Sat Nov 9 10:00 am

Livingston Classical Academy

Join us for our Annual Holiday Craft Show hosted by the Guardian Guild of Livingston Classical Academy. Patriotic FocusFall FunChristmas ShoppingSnack Shop & RefreshmentsCharacters for Kids & MORE!$2 Adult Admission includes raffle ticket!10 a.m. to 3 p.m.Funds raised support our 11th and 12th grade class trip to Washington D.C.! [more details]

Family Puzzle Tournament - Sat Nov 9 10:00 am

Saline Recreation Center

Get your puzzling on! Teams of up to 5 will compete to see who can put together a 500 piece puzzle first. Each team will have the same puzzle. Light snacks will be served. The winning team will win a prize and everyone gets to take their puzzle home.Family Puzzle TournamentSaturday, November 910 a.m. - 12 p.m.$38 per team/$30 per team for annual Rec Center membersRegister online at salinerec.comThis event is sponsored by Diane Biondi Mukkala [more details]

Disability Network Holiday Pop-up Market Day 1 - Sat Nov 9 1:00 pm

Disability Network Washtenaw Monroe Livingston

Disability Network Holiday Pop-up Art Market - Day 1

Join us for a vibrant Holiday Pop-up Market celebrating the creativity of artists with disabilities! Explore a diverse range of unique handmade artworks, from paintings and sculptures to crafts and jewelry. Support local talent and find the perfect holiday gifts while enjoying a festive atmosphere filled food and community spirit. Live music by Know Obstacles, a local band comprised of musicians with disabilities.

Don’t miss this… [more details]

The Naturopath's Medicine Cabinet - Sat Nov 9 1:00 pm

7 Notes Natural Health

Join Dr. Ylona Hartford of Health Harmonized to learn some natural solutions to truly improve and build your health and wellbeing.

This class will focus on the must-haves to always keep on hand for the best-stocked, natural medicine cabinet. Not only will you find out what to have, but you will learn how to use these items safely and effectively!

Where: 7 Notes Natural Health in Ann Arbor

When: Saturday Nov 9th at 1pm

Investment: $60 with Advanced Registration Required. Note, if you would like… [more details]

New Pavilion Ribbon Cutting at Library - Sun Nov 10 2:00 pm

Saline District Library

The Saline District Library's exciting Renovations & Site Improvements Project has entered its third and final phase, which means that our new outdoor plaza, pavilion, and story trail are ready to be introduced to the community. We hope that you will be able to join us for a ribbon cutting ceremony on Sunday, November 10 at 2pm.

Attendees will get to walk the new SDL story trail, explore the new plaza and pavilion, and enjoy refreshments. [more details]

Candlelight Sound Bath at the PARC Gallery - Sun Nov 10 7:00 pm

PARC - Plymouth Arts and Recreation Center

Join Rob Meyer-Kukan for this sound bath meditation in the Gallery at the the PARC in downtown Plymouth, Michigan. In this time of sound bath, Rob will play metal and crystal singing bowls, with chimes, shruti box, freetones wave insturments, and more washing you with sounds intended to bring calming vibrations to reduce stress and ease tension, all by candlelight.Please bring a yoga mat and blanket and any additional supports you would like for your comfort (pillows, bolster, eye pillow, etc)… [more details]

