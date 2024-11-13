Hyunjin Kirby, Loving Wife and Devoted Mother, Showed a Brave and Adventurous Spirit

Hyunjin Kirby died too early at the age of 43 on Sunday, November 10th, 2024. Seeming to have appeared out of nowhere, a deadly cancer gave Hyunjin a prognosis of only a few months to live in the fall of 2022. Hardworking, dependable, and determined in spirit, Hyunjin resolved to be cured. While the cancer ultimately took her life, she enjoyed more than two years of quality time with her family, doing things that she loved.

Born in Daegu, South Korea, Hyunjin was a model student. Despite the competitive academic atmosphere in South Korea, she scored in the top 1% on the Korean SAT, earning enrollment to the most prestigious university in Korea, Seoul National University (graduating in 2006).

An avid lover of language, Hyunjin began to learn English from an early age, becoming fluent in Japanese by middle school, and learning a good deal of French after that. During her time in college, she was chosen for a scholarship to study abroad at Tohoku University in Sendai, Japan. That year, she came to meet her future husband, Brian Kirby. After returning to their home countries and having a long-distance relationship for more than a year, the two lovebirds got married in 2007, having two ceremonies: one in Korea, and one in the USA.

The brave and adventurous spirit that she was, Hyunjin uprooted her life in Korea and came to live in America to be with her husband. The two were happily married for more than 17 years. The hard worker that she was, Hyunjin kept herself busy, always dedicated to her work and her passions. She obtained her Master’s degree in TESOL in 2014, putting her language skills to work in education and translation. In 2021, she became a QA Content Review Specialist, reviewing translations for KnowBe4, a cybersecurity company. She loved her work at KnowBe4 and continued to work remotely throughout her cancer treatment, often spending her time at the hospital doing work that she loved.

Naturally gifted at language, Hyunjin enjoyed reading and playing word games during her free time. Hyunjin liked to keep herself busy, so while not at work, she would make improvements around the house, cater to her plants, and play with her two cats and dog.

In 2011, Hyunjin became a mom for the first time. From that point forward, her life changed, and she devoted her life to caring for her son Andrew. In 2013, this care expanded to do whatever she could for her second son, Lucas. When the kids were young, Hyunjin liked taking them for walks, going to the park, and just having fun around the house. Though firm in her expectations, her discipline was rooted in deep care and dedication to her children’s well-being. She did her best daily in making sure that the kids studied when they needed to, cleaned up after themselves, and developed as well-rounded and independent young men.

Hyunjin was a loving wife. She was all that a man could ask for. She cared immensely for her husband and was his companion and best friend – both in the good times and the bad. The two endured together throughout 2016, after receiving news that their younger son, Lucas, had cancer. Lucas went into remission at the end of 2016 and has been healthy ever since. The couple’s bond grew stronger throughout that hardship. They looked forward to a happy life together going forward – which they had, until it was cut short too soon due to Hyunjin’s cancer.

Hyunjin is survived by her husband, Brian (40); their children, Andrew (12) and Lucas (11); father, Jungwon Lee (71); mother, Osik Park (68); brother, Sangyup Lee (39), in addition to many in-laws, cousins, uncles, and aunts who all love her.

Life is something that we sometimes take for granted. Her early passing reminds us all to cherish each moment we have. Hyunjin wanted more than anything to keep on living: to see her kids graduate, to enjoy more time with her husband. Hyunjin was a good person who knew the value of life better than most. Let’s honor her by cherishing every moment we have left, just as she did.

